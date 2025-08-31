Gavin Cromwell’s In My Teens bids to live up to pedigree in Roscommon

Gavin Cromwell's In My Teens is set to take her chance on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The start to autumn looks set to coincide with more seasonal ground conditions at Roscommon on Monday as a forecast 15mm of rain is expected to fall on an already yielding surface.

On pedigree, that shouldn’t be an issue for In My Teens, who has just had her third career start in a 10-furlong conditions event.

In My Teens is a daughter of Gavin Cromwell’s first Grade One winner over jumps, Jer’s Girl, who herself won on the flat at Roscommon on heavy ground eight years ago.

It was very different at Down Royal in June when In My Teens broke her maiden in easy style from an 86-rated rival. She faces the Ulster Derby winner Vorfreude on Monday, but could prove a notably progressive type.

One filly that shouldn’t have a problem with the conditions is Red Autumn, who goes in the opening two-year-old contest. Dermot Weld’s won by five lengths at Bellewstown when there was an ease in the surface.

Graduating to Group company in the Silver Flash proved too much but she wasn’t beaten too far behind Composing and this is a very different level.

Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up a four-day suspension for careless riding at the Curragh on Saturday, which is a blow in his fight with Colin Keane for the jockey’s championship. However, he can get another on the board on Monday when teaming up with Indian River in a maiden.

Elsewhere, the AMO team has pointed to the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp as a target for their high-class sprinter Arizona Blaze. He failed to fire when last seen in York’s Nunthorpe Stakes.

“We were a little bit disappointed with Arizona Blaze, he was slow out the stalls and got on the back foot and just never got into it, he wasn’t able to travel in his comfort zone,” said his trainer, Adrian Murray.

“He’s come out of the race great, though, and we’re looking at going to Longchamp now for the sprint on Arc weekend. Bucanero Fuerte is going to go for the Flying Five, so we’ll freshen up Arizona Blaze and hopefully look at France.

“The ground could have been a little quick for him at York as well, so if there’s a bit of dig in the ground in France it could be to his advantage. He will probably go for the Breeders’ Cup as well towards the back end,” he added.

Frankie Dettori enjoyed a big pay-day in the US on Saturday night as the English-trained Wimbledon Hawkeye landed the Grade Three Nashville Derby at Kentucky Downs.

The race was worth up to $3.5 million (€3 million) at American racing’s sole turf-only track, where prize money levels are boosted by casino revenues.

Wimbledon Hawkeye, winner of last year’s Royal Lodge and third in this season’s Dante, had a head to spare over Burnham Square in a close finish. It was a first success with his first US runner for trainer James Owens.