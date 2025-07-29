Racing

IHRB say investigation into Redwood Queen unseating ‘nearing a conclusion’

Philip Byrnes was unseated from horse that was then trained by the jockey’s father at Wexford in May

Trainer Charles Byrnes. Photograph: Inpho
Trainer Charles Byrnes. Photograph: Inpho
Brian O'Connor
Tue Jul 29 2025 - 14:57

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has said its investigation into the controversial unseating of jockey Philip Byrnes from Redwood Queen at Wexford in May is “nearing a conclusion”.

Redwood Queen is set to have her first start for trainer Cian Collins in the third race at Galway on Wednesday evening. She will carry topweight in a handicap under amateur rider Rob James.

The mare was claimed out of the hurdle race at Wexford for €6,000 in which she lost her rider at the final flight when looking to have the race at her mercy.

Philip Byrnes was unseated from Redwood Queen – then trained by the jockey’s father Charles – after the horse appeared to jump the obstacle well in an incident described by one TV pundit as a “soft unseat”. The odds-on favourite Beacon Edge took advantage to win.

READ MORE

Smallest big-race field in a decade lines out for Galway festival feature

Poignant success in Galway festival feature for Alan O’Sullivan aboard Filey Bay

Leading trainer Edward O’Grady dies aged 75

Hopes high that Galway will continue trend in increased attendances for week-long festival

There was extensive coverage of the incident on all types of media and although the Wexford stewards took no action on the day, the IHRB quickly announced an investigation would take place.

Charles Byrnes commented at the time: “It’s obvious what happened. He was trying to get the mare to go in and pop it, because obviously she had the race won, and she came up out of his hands and blew him out of the saddle. There’s no one hurting more than Philip about it,”

On Tuesday an IHRB spokesman said: “We can confirm that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Redwood Queen’s unseat at Wexford on May 28 is with our racing regulation and integrity department and is nearing a conclusion.

“The IHRB is committed to ensuring the matter is concluded in a timely and thorough manner with regard to due process and fair procedures.”

Redwood Queen ran 17 times for Charles Byrnes and won five times. Having run in the colours of Cathal Byrnes at Wexford, she will line up for her new ownership, the Del Boy Partnership, in Galway.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor is the racing correspondent of The Irish Times. He also writes the Tipping Point column