Racecourse attendance in Ireland up nearly 7% for first six months of 2025

Total racecourse attendances in Ireland for the first half of this year were up almost 7 per cent, according to Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) statistics released on Thursday.

HRI reported that total crowd figures reached 566,377, an increase of 6.9 per cent compared to the corresponding first six months of 2024.

A key driver in the increase was a record-breaking Punchestown festival where, on the back of notably good weather, attendance jumped 15 per cent to 136,651 over the five days.

The figures here emulate increases in British attendance levels so far in 2025.

“This period last year was blighted by significant disruption to the fixture list due to the weather and with a clearer run this time, most of the key numbers have recovered well,” said HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade.

“The reported rise in attendances across the board is most encouraging. The terrific success of the Punchestown festival not only shows how popular our sport remains with all age groups, but how important it is from a social and economic perspective,” she added.

Betting turnover is up so far this year, with total on-course betting reaching €39.3 million, an increase of 12 per cent on 2024. It included a 14.1 per cent hike in on-course bookmaker betting to €35.7 million.

Total Tote betting reached €34.2 million, up 6.2 per cent, although Tote betting on-course was down €200,000 or 5.3 per cent.

Strong overseas business, particularly in breeze-ups and store sales, resulted in a 17.1 per cent increase of bloodstock sales at public auction to €68.4 million.

New regulations on traceability and horse welfare have resulted in two new categories introduced by HRI to record the numbers of horses, and their status, with a licensed trainer. Across the first six months of the year, the number of horses in training, declared “Racing Active”, by their designated trainer is 8,594, an increase of 2.4 per cent on last year. There were 2,888 horses in the care of a licensed trainer registered as “Racing Inactive” in the first six months.

“Since February of this year, new guidelines have been introduced to improve equine traceability and welfare. Our figures for the numbers of horses in training are now recorded in two distinct categories, allowing for a clearer assessment of a horse’s status while in the care of a licensed trainer for the first time,” said Ms Eade.

There was a reduction in the number of new owners to 412 from 486, but the number of active owners – those that made an entry – is up 2.6 per cent to 3,860.