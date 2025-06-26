Irish jockey Oisín Murphy charged with drink-driving and refusing roadside test in UK

Oisín Murphy, Britain’s reigning champion Flat jockey, has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision in Berkshire in April and will appear in court next week.

It is alleged Murphy, 29, was over the prescribed alcohol limit and failed to co-operate when asked to give a preliminary test at the scene.

The Killarney-born jockey – who rode five winners at Royal Ascot last week – is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 3rd. He was charged last Thursday, when he rode at double at the showpiece meeting through Arabian Story and Never So Brave.

A statement on the Thames Valley Police website read: “A man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious road traffic collision in Hermitage, West Berkshire.

“Last Thursday (19/6) Oisin Murphy, aged 29 of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.

“The charge is in connection with a single vehicle road traffic collision around 12.05am on Sunday 27 April this year when a grey Mercedes A Class left the road and crashed into a tree.”

It added: “It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media as this is a live investigation.”