Underestimating Jonquil could prove costly in vintage Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Colin Keane again teams up with Babouche at Royal Ascot on Friday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

A decade of evidence indicates that quality control can rise and fall in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup, although Friday’s renewal looks like being firmly on an upswing.

A potentially vintage renewal contains a number of horses that could contend for outright sprint championship honours by the end of the season.

The brief for Europe’s first ever European Group One sprint for three-year-olds might have been written with last year’s champion juvenile Shadow Of Light in mind.

Godolphin’s star ran a fine third to his stable companion Ruling Court and Field Of Gold in the 2000 Guineas, quickening up and looking a likely winner only for his stamina to peter out. He was barely past the post before the Commonwealth Cup was being mooted as a perfect fit.

It hasn’t prevented a bumper field of 22 lining up, with two other Group One winning two-year-olds travelling from Ireland.

Colin Keane has chosen to stick with his old ally Babouche over Juddmonte’s other big hope, Jonquil, and she again takes on old rival Whistlejacket who she comprehensively beat at Naas last month.

A handful of other progressive sprint types also take their chance, including a US hope in Shisospicy, whose Qatar ownership have claimed Oisin Murphy to ride. Murphy rode Shaquille to win the Commonwealth two years ago.

He proved himself top-notch by subsequently landing the July Cup and the first Commonwealth winner was an undisputed champion in Muhaarar.

The decision to go sprinting is not surprising considering the depth of mile talent at Juddmonte’s disposal

If subsequent winners such as Eqtidaar (2018) and Advertise (2019) underlined how it can be enough to peak on a single day, this latest edition could prove a level above that.

Shadow Of Light is a worthy favourite and a peak-form Babouche is a worthy contender. With that said, underestimating Jonquil’s chance might prove costly.

Keane’s discard has been picked up by Christophe Soumillon, a Commonwealth Cup winner on Perfect Power three years ago.

Oisin Murphy riding Jonquil to victory at Newbury Racecourse in April. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Jonquil was just a head off Henri Matisse in the French 2,000 Guineas when running a remarkable race.

Both the winner and his subsequent French Derby winning stable companion Camille Pissarro came from off a very strong pace. Jonquil, in contrast, sat just off it and when headed close home by Henri Matisse rallied to notable effect. That was under Oisin Murphy, who also rode him to win the Greenham on quick ground.

The decision to go sprinting is not surprising considering the depth of mile talent at Juddmonte’s disposal. With Murphy claimed and Keane opting for Babouche, the Commonwealth cards may end up falling in Soumillon’s favour.

Friday’s other Group One is the Coronation Stakes, where a trio of Irish-trained fillies will try to become the 18th from this county to win since the war.

Joe Murphy’s Irish Guineas third, Cercene, is joined by the Ballydoyle pair Exactly and January. Ryan Moore’s call to ride the latter is significant considering Exactly ran well in last month’s controversial French Guineas.

That saw Zarigana get the classic in the stewards’ room. The French star will be the focus of attention in this Coronation although the supplemented Falakeyah could prove a potent threat.

An Oaks programme looked likely for Falakeyah after a resounding Pretty Polly success at 10-furlongs. Instead, she drops in trip for this. A stall-two draw could help her adopt front-running tactics again and she may prove very difficult to peg back.

Johnny Murtagh twice won the King Edward VII Stakes as a jockey and could have a major shot at saddling the winner of the so-called ‘Ascot Derby’ this time.

Zahrann has a little bit to find with rivals such as Amiloc and Wimbledon Hawkeye on official ratings, but looks to be rapidly progressive. He came from off the pace to win at Listed level in Leopardstown last time and previously sluiced up on quick ground in Cork.

Joseph O’Brien runs three in the Sandringham Handicap although it is Dancing Teapot that looks intriguing off a low weight. Chris Hayes comes in for the spin on a full sister to Dancing Gemini, who won nicely at Gowran on her last start and sports first-time cheekpieces.

Signora caught the eye on her Naas debut in a Group Three and should step up considerably for that in the Albany Stakes.