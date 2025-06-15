Gezora takes Prix de Diane as Bedtime Story’s bold challenge falls just short

Jockey Christophe Soumillon celebrates as Gezora crosses the finish line ahead of Ryan Moore on Bedtime Story to win the Prix de Diane at Chantilly. Photograph: Hugo Mathy/AFP via Getty Images

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Bedtime Story only narrowly failed to come from last to first under Ryan Moore as Gezora took the honours in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on Sunday afternoon.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, Gezora raced in the pack through the 10-furlong contest before being switched out to launch her challenge with around a furlong and a half to run.

She was kept under pressure all the way to the line but had enough in reserve to hold off Bedtime Story.

Shes Perfect was unable to gain Classic compensation in the French Oaks after controversially losing the French 1,000 Guineas in the stewards’ room.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained filly turned for home and momentarily looked she would again be involved at the business end, but while she was in front with two furlongs to run, she had raced keenly in second and was ultimately eased down by Kieran Shoemark when her chance had gone.