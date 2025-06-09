Colin Keane appointed as Juddmonte’s number one jockey in Europe

Ireland’s champion jockey Colin Keane has been appointed as the number one in Europe to Juddmonte. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland’s champion jockey Colin Keane has secured one of racing’s most prized jobs after confirmation today that he has been appointed as the number one in Europe to Juddmonte.

The world-renowned operation created by the Saudi Prince Khalid Abdullah has enjoyed huge success over decades, most famously through the unbeaten champion Frankel.

It has moved to appoint Keane, 30, who has been riding regularly for them in recent years through his role as stable jockey to Ger Lyons.

Last month Keane stepped in for the classic ‘spare’ on Field Of Gold to land the Irish 2,000 Guineas. He had previously won the Irish Derby for Juddmonte on Westover as well as the 2,000 Guineas five years with the Lyons-trained Siskin.

The role means Keane will have first pick on all Juddmonte runners in Britain, France and Ireland and starts immediately.

It opens the way for the Meath jockey to take his career to the next level on the world stage, akin to luminaries such as Michael Kinane and Johnny Murtagh in the past. He is already a two-time winner at the Breeders Cup including for Lyons on Magnum Force last season.

In the short term, he can look forward to a swathe of high-profile Juddmonte rides at Royal Ascot next week, including Field Of Gold in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Juddmonte’s chief executive, Douglas Erskine Crum, said in a statement: “In the past we have had retained jockey relationships (including with Pat Eddery, Richard Hughes and James Doyle) but in recent years we have preferred to work with the many talented jockeys retained by our various trainers around the world.

Colin Keane on Field of Gold wins The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1). Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“We have decided that the time has now come to revert to the security and consistency which comes from having a single jockey retainer relationship. We are delighted that Colin Keane has committed himself to Juddmonte.

“He is one of the most exciting and talented riders of his generation, he shares Juddmonte’s values, we know him well and we warmly welcome him to the Juddmonte team.”

Keane said: “I have grown up watching these famous colours carried to many victories in all the top races around the globe so it’s very special for me to be asked to ride as first jockey for Juddmonte.

“I’m excited to get started and look forward to working with some of the best trainers in Ireland, England, and France. Tony Hind will look after my UK rides as he has worked closely with Juddmonte for many years now through Richard Hughes and Ryan Moore.”