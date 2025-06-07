It’s ‘Wayne’s World’ at Epsom as Lordan guides Lambourn to Derby glory

Lambourn ridden by Wayne Lordan on their way to winning the Epsom Derby. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Aidan O’Brien saddled his 11th Epsom Derby winner when Lambourn made most of the running in Saturday’s ‘Blue Riband’ under jockey Wayne Lordan.

The 43-year-old rider, promoted to the coveted position of O’Brien’s Number 2 last year, had appeared to be on the outsider of an O’Brien trio but took the initiative almost from the start.

Assured of Lambourn’s stamina after the colt’s previous Chester Vase success, Lordan urged the colt to the front as the biggest Derby field in over 20 years stacked up behind him.

Both O’Brien’s Number 1 contender, the 2/1 favourite Delacroix, and his stable companion The Lion In Winter, endured traffic problems and never featured.

Instead, it was the 50/1 Lazy Griff, runner up in the Chester Vase, that again chased Lambourn home but came up almost four lengths short. Joseph O’Brien’s Tennessee Stud ran on for third with the French outsider New Ground was in fourth.

Lordan finished runner up on Whirl in Friday’s Oaks and had previously enjoyed English classic success in the 1000 Guineas on the O’Brien trained pair Winter and Hermosa.

But the perks of being in team-Ballydoyle were once more underlined as the rider originally from Innishannon in Co Cork won European racing’s most famous classic.

It represented a massive change in fortune for Lordan whose career had appeared to be in jeopardy when he suffered serious injuries in a fall in the 2023 Irish Derby.

Jockey Wayne Lordan onboard Lambourn is congratulated by trainer Aidan O'Brien. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

After being knocked out in a spill from the ill-fated San Antonio that left him with fractures to his legs and elbow, as well as a bad laceration to his arm, it was eight months before Lordan was back race-riding.

By the time he was back, O’Brien’s long-standing Seamus Heffernan had opted to leave Ballydoyle. Lordan slotted into the role seamlessly.

It’s a role that supplied Heffernan with Derby glory in 2019 on Anthony Van Dyck. The unheralded Padraig Beggy memorably stepped in for victory on Wings Of Eagles two years previously. Emmet McNamara pulled off the same front-running feat on Serpentine in 2020.

Lambourn’s 13/2 SP though indicated considerable confidence behind his chance in a big field of runners, many of which had suspect stamina. On his ninth Derby ride Lordan took his chance with aplomb.

“He’s a horse we always felt would stay. I just thought that anybody who would get to me would have to stay well and it would be tough for them. My horse was going forward underneath me so I thought it would take a fair one to come and get him,” he said.

“This is one of the greatest races, for any jockey that starts out all they ever want to do is win a Derby. I’m in a lucky position that I get to ride a horse like this,” Lordan added.

Forecast thunderstorm conditions failed to materialise at Epsom but official good to soft going was still judged enough for Godolphin to pull out their 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court.

Such tremulousness improved O’Brien’s chance of a third Derby in a row, and although his two ‘starry’ hopes were out with the washing, Lambourn’s solid galloping ability delivered yet more Epsom glory.

Having won Friday’s Oaks and Coronation, O’Brien again achieved the feat of landing Epsom’s Group One hat-trick. It was also his second time to pull off three-in-a-row in the world-famous race.

Jockey Wayne Lordan and trainer Aidan O'Brien celebrate with the trophy after Lambourn's win in the Epsom Derby. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

“Everybody knew what he was going to do. Lambourn is very straightforward, Wayne knew he’d stay. He was obviously expecting something to come and challenge him but he’s a very genuine horse.

“I’m delighted for Wayne, I couldn’t be happier. Wayne’s been a great fella, he’s done so much hard work through the years.” O’Brien said.

It completed an unusually circuitous route to Derby glory by Lordan but also by Lambourn.

The son of 2014 Derby winner Australia made a winning debut at Killarney last year before going to the French course Craon to win a Listed race last August. O’Brien subsequently even confessed to never having heard of the track in the northwest of France.

Runner up to Delacroix in his first start this year, Lambourn comprehensively reversed that form when it mattered most.

“It’s incredible for everyone that we trained Australia to win the Derby and his sire as well, Galileo. Australia was a great Derby winner and his horses are so straightforward, just like him.

“Lambourn was second to Delacroix first time out and we took him to Chester and we know you have to be on your game and you have to stay and that’s the way he was. Ryan loved him at Chester, but he couldn’t ride them all.

“I’d say he’s probably an Irish Derby horse, but he will get further as well, he’s very uncomplicated,” O’Brien commented.

Lambourn and Wayne Lordan after winning The Epsom Derby. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

“We knew he wasn’t going to stop and we knew every inch he gained he wasn’t going to give back, so it was going to be difficult if you were on the back foot.

“He showed at Chester he doesn’t stop. Wayne said he let Ryan have the Oaks yesterday [Friday] but he wasn’t going to give this one up!” he added.

Ryan Moore reported that Delacroix was fighting a losing battle after early interference. The colt struggled home ninth. The Lion In Winter finished 14th of the 18 runners.

“Ryan said he got taken out of his ground over halfway so his chance was over. Colin [Keane] said The Lion In Winter wasn’t going forward so it was maybe the track or the ground, we’ll see,” the trainer said.

Lambourn was cut to odds-on by some firms to become the 20th horse to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double in three weeks. He is also 3/1 favourite for another classic, September’s St Leger at Doncaster.

Such a target would reinforce the impression that stamina is the 246th Derby winner’s strong suit. Moore is more than likely to be in the hot seat in future. But on this occasion it was ‘Wayne’s World’ at Epsom.