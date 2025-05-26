Ted Walsh wins appeal against ‘Non-Trier’ fine but his runner still banned for 60 days

Trainer and former RTÉ racing pundit Ted Walsh has successfully appealed a €3,000 fine imposed on him under “Non-Trier” rules at Wexford earlier this month.

However, the horse at the centre of the case, Ta Na La, owned by Walsh’s wife, Helen, is still suspended from racing following an appeal hearing at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday.

As well as fining Walsh, the race-day stewards at Wexford over a week ago suspended Ta Na La from racing for 60 days and banned jockey Shane O’Callaghan for 14 days after the horse finished second in a five-runner novice chase won by Aspire Tower.

They concluded that both rider and trainer had breached parts of Rule 212 “in that the rider was not seen to have attempted to obtain from his mount timely, real and substantial efforts to achieve the best possible place”.

O’Callaghan opted to not appeal his suspension, but Walsh appealed against his fine and the suspension for Ta Na La was also appealed.

The Grand National-winning trainer, still one of racing’s best-known figures having stepped down from his RTÉ role in 2023 after 40 years commenting on the sport, was not at Wexford where his official representative, Brendan Brady, accompanied O’Callaghan in the inquiry.

On that occasion, O’Callaghan stated that his instructions “issued directly from the trainer” were to jump and get his mount settled as the mare can be very free in her races. He added he was told to get her jumping well, come home the best she could “and not to use his whip”.

The inquiry also heard that the IHRB vet at the track reported the animal to be post-race normal. The vet reported to the stewards he had received a report from Ta Na La’s groom that the horse had “coughed a few times after being sampled”.

Following a hearing that last about an hour on Monday, an IHRB appeals panel kept the suspension on Ta Na La but a spokesperson said: “Having considered the trainer’s evidence they allowed his appeal.”

In other news, Camille Pissarro has been installed an early favourite to give Aidan O’Brien a second French classic success this season in Sunday’s Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club.

Christophe Soumillon riding Camille Pissarro. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

A total of 25 colts remains in the €1.5 million French Derby at Chantilly after the latest acceptance stage with Camille Pissarro topping a quartet from Ballydoyle.

The son of Wootten Bassett is already a Group One winner in France having landed last October’s Prix Jean Luc Lagadere on Arc day at Longhamp.

Runner up on his reappearance in the Gladness Stakes at the Curragh, Camille Pissarro couldn’t overcome the impact of a high draw in the French 2000 Guines but ran on notably well to finish third to his stable companion Henri Matisse in the “Poulains”.

“I think Camille Pissarro looks the one, I would imagine,” O’Brien reported. “Trinity College was second in the Epsom Trial and it looks like both of those will go.”

After many previous attempts, O’Brien finally broke his duck in the French Derby in 2021 through St Mark’s Basilica, one of just a trio of Irish winners in the famous race.

David O’Brien’s Assert made history in 1982 when becoming the first foreign trained French Derby winner under jockey Christy Roche. A year later, Pat Eddery was in the saddle as Caerleon scored for Vincent O’Brien.

Ryan Moore is likely to team up with Camille Pissarro and he won the Jockey Club in 2014 on The Grey Gatsby for Kevin Ryan.

In recent years the Jockey Club has usually taken place a day after the Epsom Derby but this time is scheduled the weekend before.

O’Brien took both Delacroix and The Lion In Winter out of the Chantilly highlight on Monday, indicating both are on target to line up at Epsom. However, Godolphin has left their 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court in the Jockey Club reckoning.

Bookmaker reaction was to put Camille Pissarro top of ante-post betting lists at a general 9-2, ahead of Ruling Court and the local hopes Ridari and Cualificar.

The latter is also owned by Godolphin and won a Group Three at Chantilly on his last start. Cualificar is a son of O’Brien’s 2015 Epsom Oaks winner, Qualify.

Ridari, was fifth behind Henri Matisse in the Longchamp Guineas but only after being hampered in the closing stages which dropped him back a number places.

O’Brien’s French Derby plans also leave it increasingly likely his hopes of a record-extending 11th Epsom Derby victory will revolve around the trio of Delacroix, Lambourn and The Lion In Winter.

“I would imagine Ryan has the choice between them. The horse in the Dante [The Lion In Winter] has to come on and everything has to go right for him, and it has gone right so far.

“Delacroix has done absolutely everything perfect so far. He has done everything right and his preparation has gone perfect” O’Brien said. “I would imagine Ryan will find it hard it hard not to ride him but that doesn’t mean he won’t ride him.”

His Oaks chances on Friday week are likely to come down the trio of Giselle, Minnie Hauk and Whirl, all major trial winners recently.