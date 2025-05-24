Colin Keane makes no mistake as Field Of Gold trounces Irish 2000 Guineas rivals at the Curragh

Field of Gold ridden by Colin Keane wins The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas during day two of the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Weekend at the Curragh Racecourse. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Field Of Gold secured impressive classic consolation at the Curragh on Saturday when landing the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas.

An unlucky runner up under an overconfident ride in the Newmarket Guineas earlier this month, Field Of Gold won Ireland’s first classic of 2025 under replacement jockey Colin Keane.

The evens favourite beat another Juddmonte owned horse Cosmic Year by almost four lengths with Hotazhell first of the home team in third.

It was a second win in the race for Keane who also carried the Juddmonte colours to success on Siskin five years ago.

Ireland’s champion jockey was drafted in to replace Kieran Shoemark who was axed as No. 1 rider to trainers John & Thady Gosden after Field Of Joy’s Newmarket defeat.

Shoemark was on duty in Goodwood on Saturday, forced to endure watching his former mount sweep to a hugely impressive classic victory that only served to underline how unfortunate he’d been when beaten a neck by Ruling Court at Newmarket.

Keane revealed afterwards he had spoken to his English colleague about the colt, describing Shoemark as “an absolute gentleman” in his advice on the colt.

He added: “When he went through the line like that, that was as good of a feeling as I’ve got off a horse for a long time; just so straightforward and powerful to sit on.

“Kieran said he used to be keen and fresh last year. He has done a marvellous job getting him to relax to be fair now. I’ve just stepped in for today.”

It was a generous sentiment but the ruthless reality at the elite level is that second chances are rare. Shoemark knows better than most how Field Of Gold is likely to be always ‘a what might have been’ horse for him.

Colin Keane on Field of Gold after winning The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Englishman admitted to being over-confident at Newmarket. Saturday’s €500,000 classic underlined once again Keane’s capacity to not make errors when it matters most.

Drawn on the outside of the nine runners, Keane’s major task turned out to be settling Field Of Gold. With a third Juddmonte runner, Windlord, helping to cut out a moderate pace, the favourite ranged up outside the two pole and when asked to quicken the race was quickly over.

On top of Westover’s 2022 Derby success, it was a third Curragh classic in Juddmonte’s colours for Keane who has established his credentials as the operation’s ‘go to’ replacement rider.

Prince Saud bin Khalid, son of Juddmonte’s legendary founder Khalid Abdualla who died in 2021, was at the Curragh to watch his classic one-two. He can look forward to possibly more Group One glory on Sunday with Swelter (1000 Guineas) and Kalpana (Tattersalls Gold Cup).

It could hardly have been a more opportune moment to shine then for Keane, the six-time Irish champion jockey, who at 30 could be on the verge on the sort of international impact seen in the past through Michael Kinane and Johnny Murtagh.

The capacity to cut out excuses is priceless in the pressurised environment of Group One competition and Keane’s ability to at least make it appear to keep it simple continues to get advertised.

John Gosden, who trained Field Of Gold’s sire Kingman to avenge an unlucky Newmarket defeat in the Curragh Guineas in 2014, nominated Royal Ascot’s St James’s Palace as a likely next target for his latest classic hero, and probably with the Irishman on board.

Prince Saud bin Khalid Abdullah, owner of Field of Gold, in the parade ring after winning The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

“It’s not my decision but I wouldn’t see any reason to change it, I’ll talk to Barry [Mahon] who manages with Juddmonte and take it from there,” he said. “The owner is keen to go up to 10-furlongs but I said hang on, maybe one more race at a mile.”

Having also finished runner up with Jonquil in the French 2000 Guineas, success at the Curragh was important for all concerned with Juddmone, including Gosden whose decision to dispense with Shoemark generated plenty of reaction.

“It’s a sense of relief more than anything. Like his father it didn’t go quite right at Newmarket, but it went right today.

“He’s quickened up well and shown a lot of class. The second horse is a very good horse, the third horse is a Group One winner, so I think the form is incredibly solid.

“Drawn on the wing is often tricky, you can be a little keen, so I very much wanted him to just switch off. Colin said cantering down he was relaxed and there were no instructions, I just said ride him as you find him,” he commented.

“I was sorry we got beaten in the English Guineas, but he finished so well. To get on a plane and come here and see something different, they are young horses only three, so he would have learned a lot from this. They grow in stature and in mentality.

“It’s probably a very good thing he came here and Colin rode him beautifully. He seemed very fresh saddling and then we couldn’t find a shammy so we were late to the parade ring.

“In truth I was concerned he might over-race with no cover on the outside but I told Colin if he relaxes going down he should relax coming back. He rode him just right. I told him ‘you have no instructions, ride it as you find it’.

“He rode him beautifully, he’s the best horse and he quickened up well and a very good horse was second to him and Hotazhell was third. When he quickened, he went. He takes two or three strides and he’s off,” Gosden added.

Ryan Moore on Skukuza wins The QuinnBet Emerald Mile Handicap. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It was the highlight of a lucrative classic day for cross-channel raiders.

Forced to settle for second in trying to ride a first Irish classic winner, Oisin Murphy picked up Group Two consolation in the Weatherbys Greenalands Stakes on board James’s Delight. The 22/1 shot beat another British outsider, Lethal Levi by a short head.

Ryan Moore landed the opener on an impressive Ballydoyle newcomer Brussels and also struck in the €100,000 mile handicap on Ed Dunlop’s Skukuza.

It was a first success at HQ in some time for the trainer who saddled an Irish Oaks treble through Lailani (2001), Ouija Board (2004) and the Moore ridden Snow Fairy in 2010.

There was a home victory in Sunday’s other black-type contest, the Listed Al Basti Orby Stakes, when the 5/4 favourite Trustyhourinstinct thrived on rain-softened conditions to score by four lengths.

“He always turns up and runs his race. He was behind Los Angeles here the last day, it was a very credible run, and dropping down into Listed class today he’s won impressively.

“He’s well enough handicapped over hurdles but he doesn’t really jump with great fluency. He’ll probably stick to the Flat.

“He’s a very solid Listed/Group 3 horse and he pays his way every year. We’ve ran him internationally a few times as well and we might look at that again at a later date,” said his trainer Joseph O’Brien.