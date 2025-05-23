Lake Victoria expected to be sharper for tilt at classic glory at the Curragh

It’s not often one classic serves as a “prep” for another but it can pay off for Lake Victoria in Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly is the clear top-rated on official figures among the dozen lining up for the €500,000 highlight on the back of her superb two-year-old career.

A triple-Group One winner in three different countries, Lake Victoria was Europe’s champion juvenile filly in advance of Godolphin’s star Desert Flower.

In one way, the eagerly anticipated clash of the pair took place in the Newmarket 1000 Guineas earlier this month, and in another way, it didn’t.

If pre-race confidence in Desert Flower was infectious, Aidan O’Brien let no one in doubt that it had been a rush to get Lake Victoria to Newmarket and that if she was ready for a race, it was unlikely to be her best race.

Halfway in the Guineas, it briefly didn’t look even like reaching that as Ryan Moore started to get serious with her. A couple of furlongs later, and it momentarily seemed an unlikely success might even be on the cards. Ultimately, Lake Victoria came up less than 2½ lengths short in a patchy performance that resonated of significant progress to come.

That will be put to the test in her home Guineas and Moore is anticipating a better display despite the second and third at Newmarket, Ollie Sangster’s pair Flight and Simmering, being in the lineuline-uphat run should bring her on, and she’ll be much fitter this time. I certainly haven’t lost any faith in her, and I expect her to show her true colours on Sunday,” he told World Pool, the global co-mingling operation that will have betting on both of Sunday’s Group One contests.

Lake Victoria lost her unbeaten record at Newmarket, but her main threat could come from Dermot Weld’s Swelter, who brings a spotless two from two into the classic run on her doorstep.

An anticipated ease in ground conditions will help the strapping Kingman filly, who was too strong for Exactly on her own Trial success at Leopardstown.

Los Angeles is already a Curragh classic winner, having emerged on top in last year’s Derby. Now he tries his luck at the top level over 10 furlongs in a Tattersalls Gold Cup, seemingly packed with quality.

The English filly Kalpana is already favourite for the Arc in October, but could hardly be said to have got an easy first start to her campaign.

Also in the mix is English Champion Stakes winner Anmaat, while last year’s winner White Birch will try to secure a popular follow-up for Cork trainer John Murphy. He was a neck off Los Angeles in the Mooresbridge on his comeback.

On what could turn out to be a notable day for Moore, Porta Fortuna may not need to be at her superb best to make a successful return to action in Group Two company. The impressive Leopardstown scorer Vera’s Secret looks her danger.

Albert Einstein earned some notable reviews on his career debut at Naas and will be expected to follow up in the Marble Hill.