Donnacha O’Brien aiming to break Irish classic duck as a trainer with 1000 Guineas hope Atsila

Donnacha O’Brien is set to be double-handed in his attempts to win a first Irish classic as a trainer at the Curragh this weekend.

The 26-year-old former champion jockey saddled a classic winner in his first season with a training license after Fancy Blue landed the 2020 French Oaks at Chantilly.

During a short but stellar riding career that twice saw him crowned champion jockey, Aidan O’Brien’s youngest son memorably landed the 2018 Irish Derby for his brother Joseph on Latrobe.

He was also twice successful in the Newmarket 2000 Guineas aboard Saxon Warrior (2018) and Magna Grecia (2019). He also won the Epsom Oaks (2018) on Forever Together.

Now he’s on the classic trail again and plans to have the Athasi Stakes winner Atsila supplemented into the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at Tuesday’s entry stage.

The inexperienced filly only made her debut last month when winning at Bellewstown but subsequently made rapid progress to score at Group Three level at HQ last time out.

“The plan is to supplement her on Tuesday for the 1,000 Guineas. Her form looks strong. To be fair to Barry (Fowler, owner) he is game for anything. It was my fault that I didn’t have her in the race in the first place but he’s more than happy to supplement and take a chance. I think she’s entitled to be in the race,” O’Brien said.

He also plans to be represented in Saturday’s 2000 Guines through Comanche Brave. He ran Henri Matisse close in a Leopardstown Trial, form that looks outstanding now considering his conqueror went on to French Guineas glory.

“He is working very well and I think he’ll probably outrun his odds. He’s not a big horse but he’s always worked like a very good horse. We’re going to give him a chance in the Guineas.

“We could end up going back to seven for the Jersey at Ascot. He’s working very well so I’m happy to let him take his chance,” O’Brien commented.

The Co Tipperary trainer also plans to bring his star older filly Porta Fortuna back into action at the Curragh’s Guineas festival in Sunday’s Lanwades Stud Stakes although warned she will strip fitter for the outing.

“She’s going to go to the Lanwades. She’s in good form. She put on plenty of weight. Everything has gone smooth with her, but she’s probably taken a bit longer to get fit this year.

“She’s probably going to take the run and then go to Ascot but she’s in great form so I’m looking forward to getting her back on track,” he said.

In other news, Tuesday’s domestic action is in Cork where Paddy Twomey’s Royal Entry takes on six three-year-olds in a mile and a half maiden.

Runner up at odds on to Queen Of Thunder at Killarney recently, Royal Entry’s main threat looks to be Tswalu. She’s officially rated 2lbs superior, and didn’t have a straightforward passage through her last start at Gowran behind Darzina.

Twomey should hold a major chance in the opening two-year-old maiden through Rogue Legend. This one found Oh Cecilia too good on his debut at the track but was well on top of the rest.