Los Angeles and White Birch go head to head in heavyweight Curragh clash

Los Angeles (left) will be in action on the Curragh's bank holiday Monday card. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire

The Curragh’s bank holiday Monday card features a heavyweight Group Two clash between the top-class pair Los Angeles and White Birch.

They take each other one in the €120,000 Coolmore City Of Troy Mooresbridge Stakes on a programme that also includes a pair of trials for the Curragh’s first Classic action of 2025 later this month.

If for many the Irish Flat campaign only properly gets going after Punchestown, the jumping game’s remorseless flow is underlined by its new season kicking off at Down Royal on Monday.

Just 48 hours after being crowned champion trainer for a 19th time, Willie Mullins isn’t taking his foot off the gas and sends a runner, Fancy Girl, north for a conditions’ hurdle.

The Down Royal card is restricted to conditional riders and others so Paul Townend can enjoy his seventh jockeys’ championship, earned through a final tally of 108 winners.

The Mullins team ended the Punchestown festival on Saturday with Jade De Grugy supplying a ninth Grade One victory in the dozen top-flight races up for grabs last week. Mullins saddled 15 of the 40 festival winners overall.

Punchestown itself enjoyed a vintage record-breaking festival. A final overall attendance figure of 136,651 was returned, a 15 per cent increase on last year. It included the biggest ever festival attendance on Friday of 42,138. Saturday’s crowd surged to 33,158 from 25,396 a year previously.

Unfortunately, such figures remain a distant dream for the Curragh, which will host its Guineas festival in less than three weeks.

Los Angeles sealed his place in the history books with Irish Derby glory last year, the highlight of an admirable three-year-old campaign that saw him fill third slot in the both the Epsom Derby and the Arc.

Despite also being a Group One winner as a juvenile, the imposing son of Camelot has always looked set to thrive with time and Aidan O’Brien has already nominated the Arc as a long-term target.

He takes on a handful of opponents topped by White Birch, who returns to action after almost a year on the sidelines.

The 2023 Derby third looked set to be a major middle-distance presence for 2024 after impressively beating Auguste Rodin in last May’s Tattersalls Gold Cup.

A series of niggling injuries prevented John Murphy’s star grey from capitalising on those opportunities but he’s back in action now in a race he won a year ago.

Joseph O’Brien saddles a trio of race-fit contenders that nevertheless face a task on official ratings.

Earlier, Chantez will try to book a place in the Curragh 1,000 Guineas by successfully taking in the Athasi Stakes. She impressed with a Listed success at last September’s Irish Champions Festival and has always been judged in the front-rank of Ger Lyons’s team of fillies.

The Tetrarch Stakes launched Paddington towards Guineas glory a couple of years ago. The Ballydoyle team pitches Officer, third in the Gladness Stakes, into it this time. Alakazi beat opposition rated in the mid-80s by seven lengths on his first start of the season and could step up again for Johnny Murtagh.