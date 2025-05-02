Punchestown Festival: ‘Genuine and never flashy’ State Man gallops to Champion Hurdle glory

A delighted Paul Townend with his mount, State Man, after winning the Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

State Man, the horse whose career has been the very opposite of “flash”, finally became centre-stage at Punchestown Festival on Friday in the Boodles Champion Hurdle.

A race billed as the redemption of racing’s ultimate “talking horse”, Constitution Hill, instead turned into a validation for the sport’s most understated champion before an impressive Punchestown festival attendance of 42,138.

Whereas Constitution Hill never looked happy in his first Irish racecourse start, State Man once again unfussily went about his business, making all under Paul Townend in the €300,000 feature to secure a 12th Grade One success.

If the build-up was dominated by Constitution Hill’s successive falls at Cheltenham and Aintree, and the chances of him bouncing back, it became comparatively overlooked how State Man was lucky to survive his dramatic final flight in the Champion Hurdle in March.

It’s a familiar scenario for Willie Mullins’s horse; when landing the 2024 championship during a perfect unbeaten season, acclaim often came in a grudging context of Constitution Hill being sidelined.

A pair of defeats by Brighterdaysahead earlier this season even had him dismissed as a busted flush in some quarters.

But once again, State Man confounded expectations. Constitution Hill’s extravagant jump at the first flight suggested a horse keen not to hit the ground again. His big rival has rarely jumped better, eventually beating the surprise Cheltenham winner Golden Ace by almost five lengths.

Constitution Hill, the 8-13 favourite, was beaten from the second last and beat just one home in a dismal performance. It was a real anti-climax for those hoping for a head-to-head duel, or even a performance for the ages by the English star.

Consolation came in a hat-trick of wins in the race for State Man, one more than Honeysuckle, although one less than Hurricane Fly, and well-earned recognition of his status as a proper top-notch talent.

Townend called Punchestown State Man’s “playground”, a fair summary considering he’s won half his top-flight victories here.

“I’m really happy for the horse as I love him and, I suppose. I’ve been getting a different feel from him, from what visually he has looked like all along. It was probably the best he has ever jumped and the cheekpieces definitely help him when he is out in front,” said the rider.

It completed a big-race hat-trick on the day for Mullins, whose festival tally for the week reached 11 winners with a day to go.

“State Man does what State Man does; he turns up all the time,” said Mullins. “In fairness to Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson, the Constitution Hill we know didn’t turn up today, that was obvious from early on.”

He added: “It’s a pity he didn’t jump the last at Cheltenham, but to get him back is tremendous. It’s the performance we always thought he had in him. Our fella has run his true race and that’s been a constant thing in his racing life; he always turns up and runs his race.

“He’s just very genuine without ever being flashy.”

A dejected Nicky Henderson was left to pick up the pieces and admitted: “It was sad he had to be beaten that way because you could live with going down in a battle.

“He was beaten two out and James [Bowen] looked after him. Something has obviously gone wrong because that’s not him and our job is to try to unravel the mystery. He’s got such a great mind, nothing worries him. But you can’t look inside his head.”

Mullins and Townend had earlier secured another Grade One as Final Demand put Cheltenham defeat behind him when also making all in the Alanna Novices Hurdle. His market rival, The Yellow Clay, ahead of him at Cheltenham, was well beaten when falling at the last.

[ Teahupoo successfully defends his Stayers Hurdle title at PunchestownOpens in new window ]

“An awesome performance,” was the trainer’s verdict. “For a big chaser to jump the way he did – he was getting lengths at his hurdles when it mattered.”

Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy crossed swords again in the Grade Two Mares Chase. And it was Dinoblue who emerged on top to make it 4-0 in their private rivalry.

Allegorie De Vassy is in foal to Jukebox Jury and was retired after getting only a distant view of her stable companion at the line.

Emmet Mullins saddled a hat-trick of his own through Champion Hunters Chase stalwart Its On The Line and the 28–1 Sea Music in the Listed handicap chase before Solider In Milan made a winning debut in the bumper.

Friday’s Ladies Day attendance of more than 42,000 was a significant increase on last year’s 36,620.