Willie Mullins keen to make up ground on Dan Skelton in race for British trainers’ title

I Am Maximus heads the confirmations for Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree. Photograph: Nigel French for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

Dan Skelton has an almost “double scores” lead over Willie Mullins in the race for the British trainers’ championship, but the Irishman isn’t giving up his landmark title just yet.

Last year Mullins became the first Irish-based trainer since Vincent O’Brien 70 years previously to be crowned top jumps trainer in Britain.

Crucial to that was I Am Maximus winning the Randox Aintree Grand National and that horse will try to emulate Tiger Roll and Red Rum as a back-to-back winner of the world’s most famous steeplechase this Saturday.

Mullins is likely to have a handful of other National contenders, and Lossiemouth in Thursday’s eagerly anticipated Aintree Hurdle clash with Constitution Hill is among a powerful team he’s preparing for the lucrative Liverpool action, which starts on Thursday.

Skelton is currently an almost unbackable 1/10 favourite to be champion for the first time, having scooped nearly £2.8 million (almost €3.3 million) so far this season.

Mullins is only fourth in the British table, behind Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson, although he’s rated a 9/1 next best to be top of the table come the season’s end later in April.

The Irishman’s cross-channel haul to date of £1.43 million (more than €1.7 million) leaves him with a mountain to climb but there’s no sign of a white flag just yet.

“100/1 Poniros!” he joked on Monday, referring to his shock Triumph Hurdle winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

“We’re a good bit behind but we had a fantastic Aintree last year. It would be hard to see us having the same type of Aintree again. But if we were lucky enough to win the National, it puts you back in the picture, and you have to hope,” Mullins commented.

“I haven’t done what we normally do every year, which is keep our horses for Punchestown. After the success we had last year, I think we’re going to be a bit braver going to Aintree this time. If you don’t try, you don’t succeed,” he added.

In addition to the National success, the Mullins team had four Grade One victories at Liverpool last year through Il Etait Temps, Impaire Et Passe, Mystical City and Dancing City.

It’s also notable how Mullins has made a significant number of entries for the following week’s action in Ayr. He landed last season’s Scottish Grand National with MacDermott on-route to claiming the trainers title at Sandown.

Separately, JP McManus has a record fourth Aintree National firmly in his sights with a handful of hopes from both sides of the Irish Sea assured of a place in Saturday’s highlight.

I Am Maximus gave the Irish businessman a third success in the world-renowned contest, joining Don’t Push It (2010) and Minella Times (2021.)

It put McManus equal with Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud and four others on the all-time National roll of honour in terms of ownership. That includes Noel Le Mare, owner of the legendary triple-winner Red Rum.

I Am Maximus is topweight of the 57 confirmations left in on Monday. McManus has another of the favourites in the cross-channel trained Iroko as well as Percival Legallois from Gavin Cromwell’s yard.

There are 29 Irish-trained entries in total but the final field is restricted to a maximum of 34 runners, and 17 of the current top 33 are from this country.

A trio of horses are currently weighted the same on the vital No 34 slot ahead of Thursday’s final declaration. They include Gordon Elliott’s Duffle Coat and Patrick Griffin’s veteran Roi Mage. It could mean a random ballot will be required to see who gets the last place.

Ground conditions on the National course at Aintree are “good to soft”, with watering continuing in a week that is expected to be mostly dry.