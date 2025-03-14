Cheltenham 2025 day four: Live updates, race results and reaction on Gold Cup Day

Day Four schedule

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.0: William Hill County Handicap Hurdle

2.40: Mrs Paddy Power Mares Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

3.20: Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.0: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase

4.40: St James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase

5.20: Martin Pope Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle

Going in to the final day....

Leading jockey

2: Rachael Blackmore, Paul Townend, Mark Walsh

1: Nico de Boinville, Keith Donoghue, Sean Flanagan, Harry Skelton, Danny Mullins, Danny Gilligan, Ben Jones, Seán O’Keeffe, Brian Hughes, Harry Cobden, Jody Townend, Lorcan Williams, Barry Stone, Paddy Wadge, Jonjo O’Neill Jr

Leading trainer

6: Willie Mullins

2: Henry de Bromhead, Nicky Henderson

Westbury Cup

Ireland 13, Britain 8

There’s a person wandering around Cheltenham dressed as the Gold Cup because, well, why not?

Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

After a frosty night, the going for today is good to soft.

🚨 Conditions update from Cheltenham 🚨



🗣️"We got down as low as -3.5."@Niallhannity pic.twitter.com/FFDR4Yv23U — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 14, 2025

And so we come to the final day of a memorable Cheltenham Festival, one that has produced no end of terrific stories but all of which might just be trumped if Galopin Des Champs can complete a Gold Cup three-in-a-row.

In doing so, he would become only the fifth horse - after Golden Miller (1932, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936), Cottage Rake (1948, 1949, 1950), Arkle (1964, 1965, 1966) and Best Mate (2002, 2003, 2004) - to win it three times or more, and the first since Best Mate to do it three times on the trot.

And to top all those chunks of history, his trainer Willie Mullins said he would regard him as his greatest ever horse if he achieves the feat. And coming from Willie Mullins, that’s some accolade.

Earlier in the week, Galopin’s groom Adam Connolly told the BBC about how big-headed the horse can be, and “the more he wins, the bigger he gets in himself”. Can you imagine him today if he triumphs? There’ll be no livin’ with him.

Brian O’Connor previews Galopin Des Champs' shot at steeplechasing immortality.

[ Outstanding Galopin Des Champs aiming to seal his legacy with Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trickOpens in new window ]

More of the Gold Cup anon, we have four races before then, and two more to wind up the meeting after the big one. And you have some more reading to do too, Brian reflecting on another magical Cheltenham day for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore on Thursday.

[ Rachael Blackmore doubles up as Bob Olinger finally secures Cheltenham championship winOpens in new window ]