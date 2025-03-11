Cheltenham Day One: Follow all the action live from racing’s biggest festival

The day has dawned, friends. Yes, let the talking stop, let the mountains of chat crumble into the sea, it is the opening day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. Nobody has lost a race yet, all dreams are still alive. The Irish Times liveblog will be with your for all four days, starting… now!

We have seven races on Day One, beginning at 1.20 with the traditional opener, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The big one today is the Champion Hurdle at four o’clock, where Constitution Hill’s record as one of the greatest hurdlers the game has ever seen is on the line. We have the Arkle at 2.00, the Mares’ Hurdle at 3.20 and three handicaps thrown into the mix along the way.

Let’s do this.

So let’s have a look at these short-price favourites, then. Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme, Majborough in the Arkle, Lossiemouth in the Mare’s Hurdle and Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle. Stick them all in a four-timer and you’ll get a shade over 7/1. They never all win, of course. But the bookies are already putting on the poor mouth, crying that it will cost them the guts of 80 million if they all come in. We’ll see.

Day One always has so much going on, particularly in recent years since the races that people have been analysing to death have tended to end up with really short-priced favourites. This year is no different, with four odds-on shots on the opening card. But the big race remains the big race - Constitution Hill is back at the festival, looking to win the Champion Hurdle.

Read Brian O’Connor’s big race preview here.

Cheltenham Festival: Champion Hurdle to provide definitive answer as to which version of Constitution Hill is back

In amongst all the festivities, there is of course a cloud over the festival this year. The death last month of Cork jockey Michael O’Sullivan reminded everyone what a dangerous sport racing can be and Cheltenham reacted by naming the first race of the festival after him, as a nod to his win in the race in 2022.

Denis Walsh wrote this haunting, beautiful piece the week Michael died. Well worth your time ahead of the opener.

Death of a jockey: 'Michael O'Sullivan was full of ambition, full of passion ... he was just a beautiful person'

We have plenty of time before the tapes go up for the Supreme so let’s take you through some light reading to get the juices flowing. As ever, Brian O’Connor is our man in the Cotswolds and his preview to the whole big show is here.

Cheltenham Festival: Majborough aiming to set the tone with Arkle victory for Willie Mullins and JP McManus