‘My betting policy these days is to slavishly follow Willie Mullins’ - Ivan Yates

The Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs is going for a third Gold Cup in a row at the Cheltenham Festival and has plenty of backers. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jimmy Barry Murphy (Cork All Ireland winner)

Jimmy Barry Murphy: 'I love that Jack Kennedy is back'. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

1. Bet of the Meeting – “Dinoblue in the Mares Chase. I think she’ll stay the 2½-mile trip fine. I was impressed with her at Naas, the way she came up the inside there which isn’t easy.”

2. Lay of the Meeting – “I’m not convinced about Constitution Hill and I love that Brighterdaysahead is taking him on. If Lossiemouth goes as well, it will be a wonderful race.”

3. Number of Irish Winners – “I’d say 16 of the 28. There are some really good English horses there this time.”

4. Number of Willie Mullins Winners – “He has great chances in the Novice Hurdles, in the Gold Cup too, Majborough looks a certainty; I’d say seven.”

READ MORE

5. Gold Cup Winner – “You couldn’t look beyond Galopin Des Champs.”

6. Champion Hurdle Winner – “I love that Jack Kennedy is back to ride Brighterdaysahead. It would be great to see him win after all the injuries he’s had. And I think she must have a great chance.”

Ivan Yates (Broadcaster)

Ivan Yates: 'Il Est Francais, I don't like him.' Photograph: Cyril Byrne

1. Bet of the Meeting - My betting policy these days is to slavishly follow Willie Mullins. It works more than it doesn’t, particularly on the big days. So Majborough and Ballyburn for me. And I’m keener on Ballyburn.

2. Lay of the Meeting – Il Est Francais in the Ryanair. He has burst blood vessels before, and I don’t like him. An Irish horse will beat The New Lion.

3. Number of Irish Winners – I’m going for 19 Irish winners.

4. Number of Willie Mullins Winners – I’m oscillating between seven or eight for Willie. But a minimum of seven.

5. Gold Cup Winner – Can’t see beyond Galopin Des Champs. It’s his to lose. Ground’s not a problem and Paul Townend can lead or hold him up.

6. Champions Hurdle Winner - Brighterdaysahead at Christmas was deceptive. The fact State Man couldn’t beat Winter Fog for second says to me he was at least a stone below his best. She’s almost a lay for me. Constitution Hill to prove himself one of the greats.

Paddy Power (Bookmaker)

Paddy Power says: 'We'll have slightly less Irish winners'. Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

1. Bet of the Meeting - Copacabana in the Bumper. I loved the attitude he showed winning at Navan. He should devour the hill.

2. Lay of the Meeting - Jade De Grugy in the Mares. She disappointed at Cheltenham last year and there are a few good mares in this.

3. Number of Irish Winners - We’ve had 18 the last three years but the tide may be beginning to turn, and Nicky Henderson’s horses weren’t right last year.

4. Number of Willie Mullins Winners - By my reckoning there will be slightly less Irish winners to go around, and he can’t train them all, can he?

5. Gold Cup Winner - Something needs to go wrong for Galopin Des Champs not to make it three on the trot.

6. Champions Hurdle Winner - Brighterdaysahead. I’m hoping her Leopardstown romp was no fluke. It’s a cracker of a race. I’d love to see all the big guns in contention turning for home.”

Martin Heydon (Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine)

Martin Heydon can't get away from Constitution Hill. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

1. Bet of the Meeting - Kopek Des Bordes.

2. Lay of the Meeting - Nothing in particular.

3. Number of Irish Winners - 14 Irish winners this time.

4. Number of Willie Mullins Winners - Eight for Willie.

5. Gold Cup Winner - Galopin Des Champs.

6. Champions Hurdle Winner - Can’t get away from Constitution Hill.

Darragh Ó Sé (Kerry All-Ireland winner)

Darragh O’Se: 'The parade ring will be buzzing!' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

1. Bet of the Meeting - Sixandahalf in the Mares Novice. She was high class on the flat and jumped brilliantly on her jumps start.

2. Lay of the Meeting - Constitution Hill beat an under-performing Lossiemouth at Kempton. He’ll have to better than ever to win and I have my doubts.

3. Number of Irish Winners - 19ish. We’re blessed with the trainers we have here.

4. Number of Willie Mullins Winners - Willie has an army so 10 or so.

5. Gold Cup Winner - Galopin has it at his mercy. He’s no bet but it’s a race to watch and enjoy.

6. Champions Hurdle Winner - If Brighterdaysahead produces her Leopardstown run at Christmas, she’ll win, and the parade ring will be buzzing!

Nicky English (Tipperary All Ireland Winner)

Nicky English: 'East India Dock looks short enough'. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1. Bet of the Meeting - Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme. He was ultra-impressive at Leopardstown.

2. Lay of the Meeting - East India Dock looks short enough in the Triumph considering the Irish horses and Nicky Henderson’s good juveniles.

3. Number of Irish Winners - Around the 14 mark. The change in status of some of the races, more handicaps, might suit the English horses more.

4. Number of Willie Mullins Winners - Willie will have the bulk of the Irish winners, say eight.

5. Gold Cup Winner - Galopin Des Champs is an outstanding horse and he deserves to win a third Gold Cup.

6. Champion Hurdle Winner - I think Constitution Hill will be back to his best.