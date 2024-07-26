Amateur jockey Shane Bargery’s licence suspended for 10 years after second positive test for cocaine

Amateur jockey Shane Bargery has had his licence to ride suspended for 10 years following a second positive test for cocaine in 14 months. It is the biggest penalty for a drugs offence ever handed out to a rider in Ireland.

Bargary, who has ridden mainly in point-to-points, originally tested positive for the drug at a point-to-point in November of 2022. He was given a four-year suspension but with leave to reapply for his licence after 12 months.

Following a review of his case last November, he was given his licence back only to once again test positive for cocaine at a point-to-point in late January.

Earlier this week, a referrals panel chaired by Justice Tony Hunt handed Bargary the three-year balance of his original suspension and added seven years for his second offence.

The panel heard evidence from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s chief medical officer Jennifer Pugh that she was no longer in a position to update them on the jockey’s status as he had not been engaging with her for a sustained period.

“We are now equally disappointed to note that the evidence shows that he was in breach of both the bases upon which the previous sanction was suspended. Firstly, he did not engage properly with the requirements of Dr Pugh. Secondly, and probably as a result of that failure, he committed a further doping breach as early as January 28th, 2024,” the panel’s judgment stated.

“This breach has been aggravated by his approach to the matter thereafter. A rehabilitation facility was arranged for him, and he left it after a short time and without notice. That facility was also apparently taken advantage of by him in other ways. This is a very serious situation, which Mr Bargary has not attempted to mitigate in any way,” it added.

The judgment outlined how in the circumstances the panel felt a consecutive lengthy sanction for the second breach of the rules was necessary.

In other regulatory news, jockey Gearóid Brouder is allowed to reapply for his licence after serving one year of a four-year suspension following his positive test for cocaine in May of 2023.

A referrals panel heard evidence from Brouder earlier this week that it had been a difficult time for him last year and since receiving support from Dr Pugh and Pat Brennan, a renowned addiction counsellor, he has a different mindset and has chosen a healthier lifestyle.

Dr Pugh noted Brouder’s positive engagement and explained that since the previous hearing, the jockey has accepted his responsibilities, and transformed his behaviour and engagement in comparison with before the suspension.