Tony Martin’s licence suspension increased by two months following Newcastle controversy

Trainer Tony Martin has had his licence suspension increased by two months by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals committee. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Trainer Tony Martin has had his licence suspension increased by two months following an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals committee examination of an incident at Newcastle last month.

In May, Martin began a three-month suspension on the back of one of his horses testing positive for the banned substance lidocaine after winning at Dundalk last year.

The Co Meath trainer was originally suspended for six months but half of that was suspended following a lengthy process that also involved Martin’s failed High Court application for a judicial review into the case.

While suspended, Martin’s horses are being raced under the licence of his sister, Cathy O’Leary, who prepared Alphonse Le Grande to win the valuable Northumberland Vase at Newcastle almost three weeks ago.

Martin appeared in the parade ring at Newcastle and stood for photographs with the winning owners afterwards. Jockey Hollie Doyle, who rode Alphonse Le Grande, suggested in post-race interviews that she had received her riding instructions from Martin and not O’Leary.

The Irishman’s behaviour came in for substantial criticism and the British Horseracing Authority got in touch with the IHRB, who investigated the incident. Martin isn’t ‘warned off’ and is allowed go racing.

He quickly apologised for his actions after Newcastle and did the same in front of Thursday’s referrals panel chaired by Lady Chief Justice Siobhán Keegan.

However, the committee decided the breach was serious enough to withdraw Martin’s license for a further two months. He is now banned until October 16th. Martin was also fined a total of €5,000.

The panel concluded Martin’s actions were a “flagrant disregard of the rules, and he has by his actions brought horse racing into disrepute.”

It said those actions undermined regulatory authority and damaged the reputation of horse racing in that “once his licence was withdrawn, he continued to act in his capacity as a trainer despite the revocation of his licence.”

Martin accepted he’d breached the rules of racing and issued an apology: “I sincerely apologise for my actions during the Northumberland Vase. I fully understand that my behaviour was inappropriate given my current suspension status.

“I let my excitement and passion for the sport get the better of me, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept the consequences of my actions and will comply fully with any disciplinary measures imposed. I apologise to the racing community, officials, and fans for any disappointment caused.”

The panel acknowledged the apology but stated: “We find that Mr Martin’s active participation and/or knowingly participating in racing-related activities while his licence is withdrawn constitutes a clear violation of regulatory rules.

“Based on the evidence, adverse inferences can clearly be drawn that Mr Martin effectively circumvented the withdrawal of his licence by having his sister, Cathy O’Leary, hold the licence while he continued to manage the horse at Newcastle.

“Ms Doyle’s confirmation of receiving instructions from Mr Martin substantiates the claim of active involvement.”

Martin has undertaken not to attend racing or training gallops during his suspension and to “actively distance himself from training activities”. The panel said if he had not approached the case in this way the sanction would have been greater.