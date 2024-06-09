O’Brien indicates City Of Troy could bypass Irish Derby in favour of Eclipse date

Jockey Ryan Moore (left) riding City Of Troy wins the Betfred Derby on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event in Surrey, southern England on June 1, 2024. Photograph: Benjamin Cremel / AFP

Bookmakers believe the Derby winner City Of Troy will pitch up next in Sandown’s Coral Eclipse and Aidan O’Brien didn’t disabuse them of that idea on Sunday.

Although stressing that the Coolmore ownership haven’t made a final decision, O’Brien appeared to suggest the mile and a quarter option against older horses is a more likely target than attempting a Derby double at the Curragh a week earlier.

“City might go to Sandown, but the boys [owners] haven’t confirmed that yet,” he said.

It will come as no surprise to most layers who have City Of Troy as a 5-4 favourite for the Eclipse, while his stable companion Los Angeles, third at Epsom, is a similar priced market leader of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Such a move would be a considerable blow to the Curragh, though, as well as representing a significant change of tack for O’Brien.

Of his nine previous Epsom winners, only the surprise 2020 victor Serpentine didn’t line up in the Irish Derby and that was due to the Curragh race being staged first in a Covid-pandemic disrupted year.

Last season Auguste Rodin became the 19th horse to complete the Derby double and provided O’Brien with a 15th success in the €1.25 million Classic at HQ.

Auguste Rodin preceded City Of Troy in bouncing back from a dismal 2,000 Guineas effort to score at Epsom, although connections now appear keen to test the colt O’Brien has acclaimed as the best he’s ever had at a trip short of a mile and a half.

“It doesn’t matter to him really, a mile and a quarter, a mile and a half, as he has plenty speed, plus tactical speed,” O’Brien commented last week.

O’Brien has landed the Eclipse a record seven times, four of them with three-year-olds, including Paddington a year ago.

With the star older Passenger forced to miss next week’s Royal Ascot action through a setback, and the Dante winner Economic requiring to be supplemented, City Of Troy currently dominates betting for Sandown’s biggest race of the year.

It also looks a suitably timed stepping stone towards long-standing plans for testing the son of US stallion Justify on dirt in August’s Travers Stakes at Saratoga.

Those ambitions to take on the best of America got an indirect and unwanted boost on Saturday night when the Coolmore-owned Sierra Leone could finish only third in the Belmont Stakes.

Sierra Leone started a warm favourite for the final leg of the US Triple Crown, run over 10 furlongs at Saratoga due to reconstruction work at Belmont.

Similarly to when beaten a nose in the Kentucky Derby, he once again looked a less than straightforward ride for new jockey Flavien Prat and never landed a blow on the surprise 17-1 winner Dornoch.

On the back of that, City Of Troy was cut to 6-1 favourite by some firms for the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar in November.

Earlier on the Saratoga course, Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa never figured in the $1 million Manhattan Stakes on turf behind a Godolphin one-two through Measured Time and Nations Pride. The 2022 National Stakes winner was unsettled in the parade ring and later in the starting stalls under jockey Johnny Velazquez.

“Nice level tracks suit him as he’s a big-striding horse. We let him get on with it today to try and make our own run, rather than get him in a tangle. If you try and organise a horse like him, he finds it hard, and he’s happy going on,” the winner’s trainer Charlie Appleby said

“We were confident about today’s trip [nine and a half furlongs] and he could stretch out to a mile and a half. We will take the Breeders’ Cup [Turf] into consideration.”

National Hunt racing once again has the domestic scene to itself on Monday with an eight-race card at Roscommon. Navan’s card on Saturday was the last flat action in Ireland and the trend continues into Tuesday with another jumps programme at Sligo.

Monday evening’s feature is the Tote Connacht National where the veteran Goodnightngodbless could relish the expected good ground conditions enough to secure a follow-up to last month’s Down Royal victory.

Le Coq Hardi also won in the North last month and goes again in the opening novice hurdle. The 118-rated runner has to concede a lot of weight to the four-year-old filly St Anthonys Corner who belied big odds on her Ballinrobe debut to win well.