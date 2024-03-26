Auguste Rodin set to clash with Japanese star Liberty Island at Meydan

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore winning the Irish Champion Chase ahead of Luxembourg ridden by Seamie Heffernan. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Saturday’s Dubai World Cup programme in Meydan will be neutral ground for an eagerly anticipated intercontinental clash between the best of Ireland and Japan.

Aidan O’Brien’s dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin is on course to clash with Japan’s top runner Liberty Island, winner of the fillies Triple Crown in her homeland last year, in the $6 million Sheema Classic.

If the $12 million World Cup on dirt is the most valuable contest of Saturday’s Meydan action worth $30.5 million in all, it is the 1½ mile contest on turf that’s likely to reverberate most around the world.

The now retired world champion racehorse Equinox travelled from Japan to put up a spectacular performance in the 2023 Sheema Classic. It officially made him the world’s highest rated horse.

On the same card, Ushba Tesoro landed the World Cup while Derma Sotogake ran away with the UAE Derby, continuing the trend of Japanese domination at Meydan in recent years.

Ushba Tessoro is favourite to defend the dirt title, and it is Liberty Island, runner-up to Equinox in November’s Japan Cup, who will attempt to succeed her old rival as the Sheema winner.

Some bookmaker reaction to Monday’s final declarations was to make Liberty Island a 7-4 favourite ahead of her Irish rival.

O’Brien ran four comparative ‘B-list’ horses at Meydan last year although there’s no disputing Auguste Rodin’s top-flight credentials.

Last year’s dual-Derby, Irish Champion Stakes, and Breeders Cup champion will try to emulate St Nicholas Abbey who landed the Sheema Classic for O’Brien in 2013. He is joined in Saturday’s race by stable companion, Point Lonsdale.

Over the years, the Irishman has also struck on the World Cup card with three wins in the UAE Derby while Broome landed last year’s Gold Cup test over two miles.

Last month’s Saudi winner Tower Of London is favourite on some lists to repeat that on Saturday while Henry Adams and Navy Seal will fly the Ballydoyle flag in the UAE Derby this time.

O’Brien will also be doubly represented in the $5 million nine-furlong Turf with Luxembourg and Cairo where Japan’s Do Deuce is favoured.

Wayne Lordan will join Ryan Moore on riding duty at Meydan but first teams up with O’Brien’s sole runner at Dundalk on Tuesday night.

Agenda was third on his only career start to date at the Curragh in October and lines up in a maiden that has been won recently by subsequent Group winners San Antonio and Changingoftheguard.