Cheltenham 2024 day four live updates: Willie Mullins and Paul Townend chase fourth Gold Cup

And on the fourth day, we rose again to give it one more crack of the whip. After two days of complete domination by Irish trainers (one in particular), Thursday was a much better day for both the British-based fraternity and the bookmakers. Nothing makes Cheltenham feel like the old days like a rake of long-shots going in and Willie Mullins ending the afternoon without a winner. If the same happens today, many will wonder what all the fuss was about.

The chances of that feel slim, it must be said. Today is, of course, Gold Cup day and Mullins has the odds-on favourite in defending champion Galopin Des Champs. On the basis of his two wins at Leopardstown in the past three months, Paul Townend’s mount should win this without a lot of fuss. But Gold Cups don’t usually work out that easily and there is plenty of opposition in the shape of Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow and Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe.

Plenty to get through before the big one goes off at 3.30, though. The Triumph Hurdle is a juicy prospect with Joseph O’Brien’s Nurburgring looking to defy four different fancied Mullins runners. And if Leau Du Sud manages to land the County Hurdle, it will round off an incredible week for the Dan Skelton team. He won’t catch Mullins in the Leading Trainer stakes but he’ll run him closer than anyone could have predicted.

First race off at 1.30. Malachy Clerkin here to keep you company all the way to the last runner crosses the line in the Martin Pipe.

