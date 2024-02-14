Tributes paid to racing matriarch Maureen Mullins after her death aged 94

Tributes are being paid to the matriarch of the famous horse racing family, Maureen Mullins, who died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, aged 94.

The mother to Willie, Tony, Tom, George and Sandra and grandmother to jockeys Danny and Patrick, along with David, Charlie and Emmet.

The Co Kilkenny woman, died at home just outside Goresbridge surrounded by her family. Her son Tony confirmed her death on Wednesday morning.

Mrs Mullins had been living with dementia for the past couple of years and was last seen in public at Gowran Park racecourse in January. Her funeral is expected to take place in Goresbridge this weekend.

Along with her late husband Paddy, who died in 2010 at the age of 91, the couple built up a training business spanning more than 50 years.

All of her five children rode winners on the track and four have had winners as trainers, while George operates a world-renowned horse transport business.

Willie Mullins has been champion jumps trainer in Ireland yearly since the 2008-09 season and continues to dominate with 94 Cheltenham Festival successes, while Tony and Tom are also both Grade One and Cheltenham Festival-winning handlers, as is her grandson Emmet.

Tramore Racecourse paid tribute to her legacy. “This morning, a wave of sadness engulfed the community with the news of Mrs Maureen Mullins’ passing. As the mother of Tramore Racecourse Director Willie Mullins, Mrs Mullins was not only a beloved matriarch within her family but also a shining supporter of Tramore.

“The community now grapples with the void left by her departure, mourning the loss of a woman who touched the hearts of many. In these moments of grief, heartfelt condolences are extended to the Mullins family, echoing the sentiment of a community in sorrow.”

They added that she embodied the spirit of resilience, warmth, and unwavering support.

“Her presence as a mother and pillar of strength within the Mullins family added a unique dimension to the vibrant tapestry of Tramore. As the community reflects on her legacy, it is clear that Mrs Mullins leaves behind a trail of beautiful memories and a legacy of kindness”.