Jockey Jack Kennedy closing in on maiden century of winners

Jack Kennedy could reach a landmark century of winners for the first time in his career this weekend.

The Gold Cup-winning rider remains top of the jockeys’ championship with 97 winners to date and he has nine weekend spins to look forward to between Fairyhouse and Naas.

Kennedy is 16 ahead of his rival Paul Townend who is on duty at Cheltenham on Saturday, although both will resume their title race at Naas on Sunday.

Kennedy has a handful of rides there for his boss Gordon Elliott, who has sustained a blow with the decision from owners Gemma and Andrew Brown of Caldwell Construction to exit the sport.

A total of 29 horses, including the leading Cheltenham prospect Caldwell Potter, will be offered for sale at Tattersalls Ireland next month.

On Friday, the Browns stated the recent loss of young horses to fatal injuries had prompted their decision.

“Further to the sad loss of one of our young horses D B Cooper, again as a family we are absolutely heartbroken. Also, we lost Smooth Player only just two weeks ago. Having a young family, it’s hard to cope with such losses and therefore we feel it is time for a break from the sport,” they said.

The Elliott-Kennedy hope in Sunday’s Grade Three novices’ chase is the Gigginstown outsider Cool Survivor, but this one could be a good opportunity for Townend.

He teams up with Embassy Gardens, who impressed on his debut over fences last month and hold entries in both the Brown Advisory and National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

Townend will also fancy his chances when Galway Hurdle winner Zarak The Brave returns to action in the day’s other Grade Three.

Separately, Aidan O’Brien gets his 2024 campaign under way in Miami on Saturday night with Warm Heart having her racing swansong in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park.

Last year’s winner of the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille will visit sire of the moment Justify after lining up in the nine-furlong contest due off at 9.55pm Irish time.

Ryan Moore teams up with Warm Heart, whose two greatest victories have come at a mile-and-a-half. O’Brien, however, believes she’s “tactically quick enough” to beat local opposition that includes last year’s winner Atone.

“We always felt fast ground would suit her well,” reported O’Brien of the filly who was third in last month’s Hong Kong Vase. “We wouldn’t have gone over if we didn’t think she was doing well. She came out of Hong Kong very well, that’s why we thought about taking on this race.”