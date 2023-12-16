New working group with HRI part of objectives in new IHRB strategic plan

Governance at the independent body has repeatedly come under the spotlight in recent years. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The establishment of a joint-working group with Horse Racing Ireland is part of a new four-year strategic plan set out on Friday by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

The regulator, which is still awaiting an independent report into financial matters of “grave concern” outlined by its chief executive in June, has published its strategic objectives for 2024 to 2027.

They comprise five key pillars – people, integrity, welfare, digital-first and governance – and the IHRB points to its ambition to “safeguard the reputation of Irish horse racing through robust and transparent regulatory practices.”

Governance at the independent body, which this year received €11.4 million of public money to carry out its integrity functions, has repeatedly come under the spotlight in recent years.

READ MORE

In June, it’s CEO Darragh O’Loughlin told the Dail’s Public Accounts Committee that the IHRB’s chief financial officer, Donal O’Shea, was on a period of voluntary leave.

It came on the back of O’Loughlin becoming aware of a “hitherto unknown issue in early 2022 which caused grave concern.”

A report into the matter from the Mazars audit firm is not expected until the New Year although the delay in its publication was recently described as “completely and utterly unacceptable” by the Oireachtas agriculture committee chairman Jackie Cahill.

The new IHRB strategic plan outlines how it plans to track compliance with code of practice for governance of state bodies with regular reporting when “appropriate.”

As part of its governance aims, a new working group with HRI will consist of senior executives from both organisations to ensure what it calls “effective joint working and efficient delivery of shared objectives.”

The IHRB also says it plans to “assert a strong independent identity as the racing regulatory body, including through a new brand image” as well as a clear communications strategy to foster greater awareness across the industry.

Under integrity, it says it will conduct a thorough review and revision of the rule book to ensure it remains fit for purpose.

The IHRB is awaiting news on whether the additional €1.2 million it says it needs for increased drug testing will be given by HRI.

The board of the sector’s ruling body met during the week to discuss its 2024 budget. A total of €76 million has been allocated to horse racing for 2024 by the Government with announcement expected next week as to how the money will be spent.

Separately, the IHRB has said no decision has been taken yet on whether it will appeal against a referrals committee decision to suspend Tony Martin’s six-month licence ban for two years after a third winner in four years trained by him failed a drugs test.

Martin got fines totalling €11,000 after his firstman tested positive for the local anaesthetic lidocaine at Dundalk in January. However, he held on to his licence, a move criticised in some quarters as too lenient.

Previously, the IHRB has appealed the leniency of verdicts in the Luke Comer case in which the billionaire businessman and trainer had his licence suspended for three years and was fined over €840,000 after 12 of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids.

Comer has also appealed the verdict released in September. No date has yet been set for any appeal to be heard.