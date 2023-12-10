Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg could race on in 2024 after gallant Hong Kong effort

Romantic Warrior ridden by James McDonald (left) wins the Hong Kong Cup race from Ryan Moore and Luxembourg (right) at Sha Tin racecourse in Hong Kong. Photograph: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

Aidan O’Brien’s star Luxembourg looks set to continue his career in 2024 after a gallant effort in Hong Kong on Sunday morning.

Luxembourg got the worst of the nod in a desperate finish won by local star Romantic Warrior in the €4.3 million Hong Kong Cup during the prestigious International Carnival fixture at Sha Tin.

Earlier, on a card featuring four Group One contests, O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore had to settle for third in the Hong Kong Vase as Warm Heart faded in the closing stages behind French winner Junko.

Local stars also dominated in the other top-flight races with the biggest name of the lot, Golden Sixty, dominant in securing a third success in the Mile. O’Brien’s Cario was out of the money in that, and Aesop’s Fables never landed a blow in the Sprint won by Lucky Sweynesse.

Ireland’s champion trainer was in Hong Kong and told media there: “It shows how competitive it is here and Romantic Warrior and Luxembourg ran within half a pound of what they’re rated.

“It’s good for Hong Kong racing and makes it very competitive worldwide. When they come together like that you can compare ratings and that’s what you want. Next year we’ll try again.”

That could mean Luxembourg gets another crack at the Cup – the city’s richest race – after coming agonisingly close to another top-flight victory.

The Camelot colt, a Group One winner at two, three, and this season in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, could try to extend that streak as a five-year-old.

“The line came on the wrong nod, but he ran a stormer and Ryan gave him a great ride. He’s brave and he tries very hard. He’s not been over-raced and it’s very possible he will race on,” O’Brien reported.

That move comes on the back of Ballydoyle’s dual-Derby winner Auguste Rodin, who beat Luxembourg in September’s Irish Champion Stakes, also being kept in training for 2024 rather than being sent to stud.

Sunday’s star-turn Golden Sixty overcame a wide draw and a 224-day absence to stretch his career record to 25 wins from 30 starts.

The evergreen eight-year-old put up perhaps his finest ever performance to sweep past his opposition early in the straight and secure a 10th Group One win.

“He’s a monster. When I asked him for an effort, he lengthened like I can’t believe. He’s still got that turn of foot – it’s crazy!” exclaimed local jockey Vincent Ho.

Closer to home, Willie Mullins’s El Fabiolo remains an evens favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham after a successful return to action in Cork on Sunday.

El Fabiolo stretched his unbeaten record over fences to five in the Bar One Hilly Way Chase.

On the back of his rival Jonbon’s Tingle Creek victory at Sandown a day earlier, the pair dominate betting for the two-mile crown in March.

El Fabiolo raced keenly on his first start of the season and had to be ridden out in the closing stages by Paul Townend to hold Fil D’Or at odds of 1-5.

It was a 15th Hilly Way victory in 17 years for Mullins who indicated a trip to Ascot for the Clarence House Chase in the new year could be next for El Fabiolo.

“He got the job done, but he wasn’t flashy. I think he’ll improve hugely. He ran too free early on but once he turned down the back Paul led him on and he relaxed a bit more.

“He got a breather then and he needed that because Jack Kennedy was behind him and ready to test him,” Mullins said.

The Clarence House saw a memorable duel between Shishkin and Energumene in 2022. Mullins won it three years in a row (2016-18) with the Ruby Walsh ridden Un De Sceaux.

“I was a little worried as I had five other runners today and none of them shone. So I was thinking this could be one of those days but he got the job done,” added Mullins. “Jonbon did his job nicely, we got the job done today, and we all have to get to Cheltenham now.”

There was a 33-1 shock in Cork’s Grade Two mares’ novice chase when Silent Approach proved too good for the favourites, Harmonya Maker and Zenta.

Harmonya Maker compromised her chances with several dramatic jumps to the left but Silent Approach was too tough and won for owner-breeder-trainer Con O’Keeffe.