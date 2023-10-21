Frankie Dettori signs off in sensational fashion with Champion Stakes glory

Frankie Dettori celebrates riding King Of Steel to victory in The Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in his last race on British soil. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

King Of Steel provided Frankie Dettori with the perfect send-off as they combined for a fairytale success in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Roger Varian’s Derby runner-up was the Italian’s final mount on British soil before jetting off for his new venture in California and they proved a match made in heaven in the British Champions Day feature.

Dettori’s historic achievements at Ascot need no introduction, but it is also the scene of some of King Of Steel’s finest performances this term, including a victory in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Placed towards the rear of the field as a lit-up My Prospero took the field along, Dettori had to be at his very best as he steered the son of Wootton Bassett from last to first.

READ MORE

The duo still had plenty of ground to make up as the final furlong loomed, but the stamina reserves of the 3-1 favourite kicked into top gear when it mattered most, to ensure the Dettori swansong got its ultimate conclusion and the crowds burst into raptures chanting the Italian’s name.

Owned by Amo Racing, King Of Steel came home three-quarters of a length clear of George Boughey’s filly Via Sistina, with French raider Horizon Dore back in third.

Dettori said: “It’s emotional really, I don’t know what to say. I cannot believe it, the crowd have been sublime. I was doing my best on top and the scream that I got was just incredible, thanks to all of you.

“To win this race is fantastic. It was all in the script! It’s unbelievable. I know don’t know to feel, I don’t know if it’s real. It’s incredible.

“I struggled from the beginning, I couldn’t get him to travel and he was stumbling. Then I decided to get behind Mickael [Barzalona, on Horizon Dore] as I thought he was on the horse to beat, but then I thought Oisín [Murphy on Via Sistina] was looking good.

“He just found a second wind and he dug deep and the crowd were behind me. The last 100 yards I thought I was going to get there, not before then!

“What a feeling, the crowd! For the first race I thought the crowd were good but they took it to another level, it was honestly incredible.

“It’s a fairytale ending to me, Ascot is my home. I’m pretty emotional to be honest, but happy tears!”

Dettori had earlier kicked off British Champions Day with a bang by steering Trawlerman to a thrilling victory in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

The Italian rolled back the years to not only dazzle at Ascot once more, but also register yet another big-race victory in the royal blue silks of Godolphin.

The 52-year-old was eager throughout to not let the outsider Maxident have too much rope on the front end and was the only one to chase Dominic Ffrench Davis’s charge aboard the 9-1 chance, as Owen Lewis pushed the tempo heading downhill.

Having pursued Maxident and hit the front four furlongs from home, Trawlerman was passed by Aidan O’Brien’s staying star Kyprios rounding the home bend with Ryan Moore soon searching for the winning post.

However, Dettori switched his mount and asked for extra and he bravely battled back to haul in Kyprios and prevail by a neck.

O’Brien was satisfied with Kyprios’ effort, with the horse having just his second start of the campaign after an early-season setback.

He said: “He ran grand, he just wants slightly better ground but he still ran a big race.

“I’m delighted he’s come back from that injury, he’s obviously come forward a long way from the Curragh.

“He just pulled up when he got the front didn’t he, but he ran a great race, he was coming back again at the line. Hopefully he comes back next year.”

There was yet another victory for France in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot as Big Rock delivered a devastating display.

Often the bridesmaid when racing at the highest level this year, the son of Rock Of Gibraltar had finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club, Prix Jacques le Marois and Prix du Moulin in his last three starts.

However, Christopher Head’s brilliant colt finally got his moment in the spotlight, making every yard in the one-mile Group One feature.

Immediately taking his customary position at the head of proceedings, his rivals were left chasing shadows as big-race jockey Aurelien Lemaitre kept upping the tempo.

Having built up a healthy lead, it was Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra who decided to break cover from the pack first, with Chris Hayes setting the Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine in pursuit.

But there was no catching Big Rock (5-1) who kept on galloping in the rain-softened ground to register an emphatic six-length success and also lead home a French one-two, as Jerome Reynier’s Facteur Cheval stayed on past a tiring Tahiyra in the dying strides to grab the silver medal.

Short-priced favourite Paddington beat only two home, one of those being 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean.

“That was tremendous! Big Rock always does this, it’s crazy. What a horse, what a season. He does very well on that type of ground but that was quite impressive, very impressive, what a horse,” said a jubilant Head.

“You’re always a bit scared that the race is going to close in on you, but we’ve known him for the whole season and he’s always been like this. It’s very nice to see him winning this race because it was one of the best mile [races] in Europe.

“I’m very happy for the owner, he’s the breeder. I’m very happy, this is such a nice place to win.”

Weld, meanwhile, was proud of Tahiyra’s effort in defeat.

“She’s run a brilliant race, we’re delighted with her, it was just the conditions on the mile were very testing and she didn’t really handle the ground. She tries so hard, she’s a brilliant filly,” he said.

“She has that will to win, someone had to go after the horse in front and she said she would!

“I suppose all the riders thought the one in front couldn’t keep going, but Chris said after two furlongs everything was off the bridle, it wasn’t as if they were all sitting waiting.

“Chris felt he had to go after him and it’s always very difficult when you are the one leading the pack, it’s like in cycling, it leaves you open to be caught from those in behind.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and then we’ll make a decision if she comes back next year.”