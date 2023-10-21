Frankie Dettori kicks off farewell in style as Trawlerman nets Ascot opener

Frankie Dettori kicked off British Champions Day with a bang by steering Trawlerman to a thrilling victory in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

On the day billed as his final day riding in Europe before heading overseas, the Italian rolled back the years to not only dazzle at Ascot once more, but also register yet another big-race victory in the royal blue silks of Godolphin.

The 52-year-old was eager throughout to not let the outsider Maxident have too much rope on the front end and was the only one to chase Dominic Ffrench Davis’s charge aboard the 9-1 chance, as Owen Lewis pushed the tempo heading downhill.

Having pursued Maxident and hit the front four furlongs from home, Trawlerman was passed by Aidan O’Brien’s staying star Kyprios rounding the home bend with Ryan Moore soon searching for the winning post.

However, Dettori switched his mount and asked for extra and he bravely battled back to haul in Kyprios and prevail by a neck.

It was a third straight victory for John and Thady Gosden’s stayer, who was third in this race 12 months ago, and for Dettori it was the perfect start to his goodbye to British racing.

Dettori said: “I heard the roar of the crowd – oh my God it was special – especially when I was cutting him back, I couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve beaten one of my greatest rivals who I have tremendous respect for in Ryan Moore, on my final day. Sensational.

“He passed me comfortably and I thought he was going to go and win by 20 lengths, but once he didn’t get away from me I thought I maybe had a little bit left. In fairness to the horse he kept going.”

John Gosden was full of praise for Dettori’s mastery in the saddle.

“The plan was to go forward, and then we heard that that other horse was going to go very hard, and so the idea was to take a lead from him, use him as a target, but the genius of Mr Dettori was not to throw everything at it at the head of the straight but to come there, Kyprios swept past, and to collect again and come back on the line.

“I’d say that was superb judgment on his part, and the other horse [stablemate Sweet William] ran a blinder in third.

“Like all of us, he [Dettori] doesn’t always get it perfect, but he’s a wonderful judge of pace and has great feel for the horse – as has Ryan Moore on the second. Let me tell you, two amazing jockeys and we are lucky to have them riding together.

“I knew the horse wasn’t finished, I never thought he’d come back up and win, I thought he’d get up on his neck or something. I didn’t think he’d get back and win. It quite lifted the crowd.

O’Brien was satisfied with Kyprios’ effort, with the horse having just his second start of the campaign after an early-season setback.

He said: “He ran grand, he just wants slightly better ground but he still ran a big race.

“I’m delighted he’s come back from that injury, he’s obviously come forward a long way from the Curragh.

“He just pulled up when he got the front didn’t he, but he ran a great race, he was coming back again at the line. Hopefully he comes back next year.”

There was yet another victory for France in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot as Big Rock delivered a devastating display.

Often the bridesmaid when racing at the highest level this year, the son of Rock Of Gibraltar had finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club, Prix Jacques le Marois and Prix du Moulin in his last three starts.

However, Christopher Head’s brilliant colt finally got his moment in the spotlight, making every yard in the one-mile Group One feature.

Immediately taking his customary position at the head of proceedings, his rivals were left chasing shadows as big-race jockey Aurelien Lemaitre kept upping the tempo.

Having built up a healthy lead, it was Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra who decided to break cover from the pack first, with Chris Hayes setting the Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine in pursuit.

But there was no catching Big Rock (5-1) who kept on galloping in the rain-softened ground to register an emphatic six-length success and also lead home a French one-two, as Jerome Reynier’s Facteur Cheval stayed on past a tiring Tahiyra in the dying strides to grab the silver medal.

Short-priced favourite Paddington beat only two home, one of those being 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean.

“That was tremendous! Big Rock always does this, it’s crazy. What a horse, what a season. He does very well on that type of ground but that was quite impressive, very impressive, what a horse,” said a jubilant Head.

“You’re always a bit scared that the race is going to close in on you, but we’ve known him for the whole season and he’s always been like this. It’s very nice to see him winning this race because it was one of the best mile [races] in Europe.

“I’m very happy for the owner, he’s the breeder. I’m very happy, this is such a nice place to win.”

Weld, meanwhile, was proud of Tahiyra’s effort in defeat.

“She’s run a brilliant race, we’re delighted with her, it was just the conditions on the mile were very testing and she didn’t really handle the ground. She tries so hard, she’s a brilliant filly,” he said.

“She has that will to win, someone had to go after the horse in front and she said she would!

“I suppose all the riders thought the one in front couldn’t keep going, but Chris said after two furlongs everything was off the bridle, it wasn’t as if they were all sitting waiting.

“Chris felt he had to go after him and it’s always very difficult when you are the one leading the pack, it’s like in cycling, it leaves you open to be caught from those in behind.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and then we’ll make a decision if she comes back next year.”