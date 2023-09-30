Killarney ‘winner’ disqualified following identity mix-up

Killarney race course. Ano Manna was disqualified from the Tote.ie Handicap at Killarney after it was discovered that the horse was not Ano Manna at all but another horse. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

Ano Manna was dramatically disqualified from the Tote.ie Handicap at Killarney after it was discovered that the horse was not Ano Manna at all but another horse altogether.

Johnny Feane had entered Ano Manna for the what was the third race on the day at 3.05pm and the horse carrying her owner’s silks and ridden by Leigh Roche duly won with ease as the 7-2 favourite. However, an objection was lodged by the stewards under Rule 262, which relates to a horse’s identity coming into question.

An inquiry established the “winner” was in fact Feane’s other runner at the meeting, Indigo Five, who had been incorrectly saddled. Ano Manna was, therefore, disqualified and declared a non-runner. Indigo Five was also declared a non-runner in the 5.20pm race, as he had already run.

Senior stipendiary steward Liam Walsh said: “Ano Manna never ran so it is declared a non-runner and from a betting point of view, is declared a non-runner. The inquiry is not over yet and we have to get through the nuts and bolts of the issue. It takes time to verify the sequence of events but once the events are established, the raceday stewards have the power to demote, disqualify or declare a horse a non-runner for a breach of these rules.”

He added: “Mr Feane came in and it transpires they saddled the wrong horse so their other runner Indigo Five is now a non-runner as it already ran.”