Jockey Wesley Joyce set to return to action a year after horror Galway festival fall

Jockey Wesley Joyce with trainer Johnny Murtagh on the occasion of his first ride in 2021. File photograph: Inpho

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce is set to make his comeback from serious injury at Naas on bank holiday Monday.

It is just over a year since Joyce (20) suffered major injuries in a fall at the Galway festival that left him in intensive care at University Hospital Galway.

Joyce suffered those injuries after riding the Mick Mulvaney-trained Red Heel in the Listed Corrib Stakes on day four of last year’s festival in Ballybrit.

Appeared to jink

Red Heel was leading when she appeared to jink at a road-crossing less than two furlongs into the race and unseated her rider in front of the following field.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) reported Joyce suffered complex injuries that included a vascular issue within his chest, damage to his larynx as well as to his lungs, ribs and collarbone.

Joyce began a long period of rehabilitation in September that has paid off with him set to resume his career at Naas.

A native of Moyross in Limerick city, he will team up with Wave Machine for his boss Johnny Murtagh in a five-furlong fillies‘ sprint handicap.

“He’s been ready to go a while now, but I didn’t want him to go back to Galway,” Murtagh said on Friday. “He’s as tough as nails and he hasn’t lost any of his drive. He’s still got it.”

Joyce had ridden six winners from more than 100 rides last season when the spill occurred.

“He was flying, and it was his first ride in a Listed race as a 7lb claimer. It just shows what this game can be like. It’s great to see him back,” Murtagh added.

IHRB chief medical officer Jennifer Pugh said Joyce has shown an “astonishing level of commitment to his recovery and in his quest to return to fitness and race riding.”

She said on Friday: “To say he has climbed a mountain is an understatement and he is a credit to himself and our sport. Wesley returns to race riding 12 months after sustaining significant injuries in a fall at the Galway races, following which he spent his initial weeks under the care of the excellent surgeons in University Hospital Galway before being discharged to his home in Moyross to recuperate.

“He returned to Race, where he has completed the jockey apprentice course previously, to begin his rehabilitation in early 2023. He was supported extensively by the staff in Race, Gillian O’Loughlin, dietician, and Wayne Middleton, strength and conditioning coach, who have guided Wesley back to full health and fitness.”

At the 2021 Galway festival Joyce enjoyed much better fortune when winning a €100,000 handicap on the Emmet Mullins-trained Crowns Major, one of 20 career successes he has had to date.

Overnight rain

This week’s Galway festival continues with another mixed card on Saturday where likely going conditions are unclear.

Up to 20mm of overnight rain is forecast to hit Ballybrit which could a premium on proven soft ground form across both codes.

Willie Mullins has dominated the featured €110,000 Boylesports Handicap Hurdle with half a dozen wins in the last decade.

He has a team of seven for the task this time and it will be interesting if Icare Allen gets a chance to go further in trip than he ever has before.

It will be just a couple of days since Icare Allen’s honourable fourth in a frenetically run Galway Hurdle, won by his stable companion Zarak The Brave.

French Derby

Provided he has recovered fully, the significant hike in trip could be just what he requires to score as Aidan Kelly’s 5lb claim is a valuable help too.

Mullins has three in the opening maiden hurdle with Paul Townend opting for Ninth Titan, a horse talented enough to line up in the 2021 French Derby behind St Mark’s Basilica.

Simpson’s Paradox is unlikely to ever live up to his stellar breeding but an 82 rating makes him the benchmark in a mile maiden while testing conditions should be ideal for Jakajaro in the Nursery.