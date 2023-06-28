Ryan Moore factoring in Aidan O’Brien’s ‘genius’ as jockey bids to break Irish Derby duck

Ryan Moore is hoping it will prove 12th time lucky in Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish as he combines with Aidan O’Brien for the odds-on favourite Auguste Rodin at the Curragh.

If O’Brien is the Derby’s most successful ever figure with an astounding 14 victories to date, then Ireland’s most prestigious classic has proved frustrating for Moore.

In 11 previous attempts he has twice finished runner-up and filled the third sport on three occasions.

Bookmakers reckon Auguste Rodin is a 1-3 chance to fix that although Moore is also factoring in what he has termed O’Brien’s “genius.”

To back up his claim, the Englishman, who has been No 1 at Ballydoyle for almost a decade, referenced the transformation in Auguste Rodin from Guineas flop to Derby hero at Epsom earlier this month.

“Aidan has shown for the last 30 years what an unbelievable talent he is. Genius gets bandied around an awful lot but how he prepares his horses and gets them to that day, to do it as many times as he has is a very special thing to do,” said Moore.

“I know the horse was disappointing at Newmarket, but there were reasons for that, and Aidan always had complete belief in the horse. He is a horse that everyone always held in the highest regard from a very early stage,” he added.

Moore is facing into a busy weekend’s action at the Curragh where the Derby Festival begins on Friday.

Saturday’s Group One highlight is the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes, a race the jockey last won on Minding in 2016.

The Ballydoyle team has left a quartet of entries in the race after Tuesday’s acceptance stage including last week’s Ribblesdale Stakes winner Warm Heart.

She is one of seven three-year-olds still in contention for a contest not won by the classic generation since Iridessa in 2019.

Another Group race highlight at the weekend is likely to be the GAIN Railway Stakes for two-year-olds where Co Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray could try to continue his run of success.

Murray saddled Valiant Force to pull off a 150-1 shock in last week’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and the colt is one of three Railway entries from the yard.

Also in the potential mix is Bucanero Fuerte, third to River Tiber in last week’s Coventry Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien has a handful of contenders too including His Majesty, fourth to Valiant Force last week when appearing to be drawn on the wrong side of the track.

Separately, Wednesday evening’s Oaks Trial at Naas produced the subsequent Irish Oaks winner Even So in 2020. The 2021 runner-up La Petite Coco proceeded to Pretty Polly glory a year later.

Both Aidan and Joseph O’Brien are triple-handed this time while Jessica Harrington has two chances.

Later on the Naas card there could prove to be more than just a coincidence bet about the Moyglare Stud-bred and owned sisters Touching Clouds and Eternal Silence winning back-to-back races.