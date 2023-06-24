Age Of Kings rules for O’Brien and Lordan in Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot

Age of Kings ridden by jockey Wayne Lordan (right) wins the Jersey Stakes on day five of Royal Ascot. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Age Of Kings bounced back from his run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas to win the Jersey Stakes for Aidan O’Brien at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Down the field behind stablemate Paddington at the Curragh, he was the second string in this Group Three with Ryan Moore preferring the claims of The Antarctic, who never got involved.

Wayne Lordan was the man on board and he was never far from the early pace, set by Frankie Dettori on the favourite Covey.

With two furlongs to run Covey’s stride began to shorten and that left Age Of Kings in front and it became a question of what he had left in the tank.

READ MORE

Challengers emerged from out of the pack, the best of which was James Ferguson’s Zoology, while Streets Of Gold also made good late headway.

But Age Of Kings was able to hold on by a length and win at 22-1 to give O’Brien a fourth winner of the week.

O’Brien said: “He had a very good run in the Irish Guineas if you look back at it and it was his first run of the year. He’s made great progress from it. He’s worked a length or two off The Antarctic who we were worried about the trip, but we were sure this fellow would enjoy it.

“The form was there and Wayne kept things uncomplicated. He said the horse tried very hard and would get a mile.”

Lordan said: “He had a run in the Guineas because he was a long time off the track, and finished eight lengths behind Paddington, so for the first run of the year to do that is not too bad.

“It’s great to be coming over here for rides, especially for Aidan and to get a winner is fabulous. Any day here is special.”

Snellen just held off the late lunge of favourite Pearls And Rubies to provide Champion Hurdle-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell with a second Royal Ascot winner in the Chesham Stakes.

Sent off at 12-1 having won on her only previous outing at Limerick, she was produced with a well-timed challenge by Gary Carroll.

With a furlong to run there were any amount still in with a chance, but Carroll’s mount took a length out of the field.

That should have put the race to bed but Snellen began to drift to her left, allowing Pearls And Rubies and Moore a chance to close the gap. Unfortunately for favourite-backers, though, there was still a head between them when the line came. Golden Mind and 125-1 shot Oddyssey dead-heated for third.

Cromwell said: “She’s been nice from the word go and is just progressing all the time.

“Her dam won over a mile and a half so I think she’ll stay further. I haven’t thought about Classics, we’ll enjoy today first.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have had two runners at this meeting and both are winners. Quick Suzy was a very different type of filly. She won the Queen Mary and was very much a two-year-old.

“This filly has more scope and is much more of a long-term prospect.”

He added: “She’s in the Moyglare and that’s the obvious race for her. I didn’t have a Royal Ascot runner until two years ago and said I wouldn’t come to the meeting until I had a runner.”

Carroll – who also rode Quick Suzy – paid tribute to Cromwell.

He said: “Gavin Cromwell is doing some job with these horses, without a doubt. Whether it’s three miles or five furlongs, he gets the best out of everything. But Gavin, all he wants to do is improve, there’s no airs or graces. He said he went down and spent a day with Joseph O’Brien, last year spent a day with Paddy Twomey, even to just try to pick up something. His results are showing.”

Of the Aidan O’Brien-trained runner-up, owner Richard Henry said: “She went to win her race, and maybe got a bit lonely on her own. She has run a great race. She will come on for the run. She is a sweet filly. Ryan thinks she could be very good.”