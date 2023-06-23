Denis Hogan handed three-month licence suspension after Galway winner fails drugs test

Hogan has also been fined €5,000 by an IHRB referrals panel who issued their report on Friday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Prominent trainer Denis Hogan has had his licence suspended by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) for three months after a winner he saddled at Galway in October subsequently failed a drugs test.

The Co Tipperary-based trainer has lodged an appeal against the suspension which is due to begin at the start of August.

Hogan, who has had four winners thrown out in the past five years due to failed drugs tests, has also been fined €5,000 by an IHRB referrals panel who issued their report on Friday.

It outlined how Ballyadam Destiny tested positive for Triamcinolone Acetonide (TCA) and Dexamethasone. Both are prohibited race-day substances.

Giving evidence in the hearing earlier this week, the IHRB’s Head of Anti-Doping Dr Lynn Hillyer confirmed the substances are commonly used anti-inflammatory medications.

She told the panel that during the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that Ballyadam Destiny had received veterinary treatment on the September 27th which included intramuscular administration of Triam Lichtenstein and Dexafort.

A withdrawal time of 40 days for Triam Lichtenstein was advised by Hogan’s vet and the IHRB was satisfied that that this treatment had resulted in the adverse analytical findings.

The regulatory body asserted that the withdrawal advice given by the veterinary surgeon who had diagnosed and treated the horse had been ignored, as the horse had run 31 days after the administration.

On that basis, it was concluded that Hogan had not taken all reasonable steps to prevent the adverse analytical finding.

The trainer accepted the findings and stated that he had mistaken the withdrawal times advised when entering Ballyadam Destiny for his run in Galway due to an administration error for which he accepted full responsibility.

The panel’s chairman, Peter Allen, said that Hogan had met the case “very fairly” but the responsibility to carry out proper procedures lies with the licence holder.

“We do appreciate that the veterinary surgeon did advise 40 days withdrawal and indeed on hindsight that may not have been enough time, but that is not relevant to the findings today as the horse was run within that 40-day period.

“On that basis, it is our finding that the horse should be disqualified from its position in the race and any prize money should be refunded,” he said.

The panel statement added: “The finding of prohibited substances in horses is something which the IHRB takes very, very seriously and indeed the members of the public themselves do.

“On that basis it is our view that Mr. Hogan’s licence should be withdrawn for a period of three months, that the suspension should commence from August 1st next and that Mr Hogan should be fined a sum of €5,000.”

A licence suspension for a failed drug test is rare.

David Dunne had his suspended for four months in 2020 following a failed appeal against the severity of a fine after his runner, Druim Samhraidh, tested positive for an anabolic steroid at Ballinrobe the previous year.