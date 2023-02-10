New British whip rules are a ‘focal point’ of concern for Irish jockeys ahead of Cheltenham

The new whip rules will be formally introduced in British horseracing on Monday. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Irish-based jockeys are worried their cross-channel colleagues will have an advantage at next month’s Cheltenham festival when it comes to use of the whip.

A lengthy bedding-in period of new British Horseracing Authority (BHA) whip rules comes to an end on Monday, just four weeks out from the biggest meeting of the year.

The timing of the introduction of new rules, as well as those stiff penalties for breaking them, has come in for scathing criticism on both sides of the Irish Sea, with the issue threatening to dominate the run-up to Cheltenham.

During the bedding-in period, BHA stewards have been advising jockeys on how best to adjust their riding styles if necessary.

READ MORE

In particular, the penalties for using the whip above shoulder height has prompted deep unease among riders in Britain.

On Friday the Irish Jockeys Association (IJA) pointed out that its members here will largely be encountering the new BHA rules for the first time at Cheltenham.

IJA secretary Andrew Coonan also said anxiety about the whip has become a “focal point” for jockeys on the approach to Cheltenham.

“They are very concerned. It’s a focal point of their considerations,” he said.

“Irish riders are facing into a very, very important racing festival, on which there is a lot of emphasis in terms of prestige and finances.

“There’s a lot riding on that meeting and the riders here in Ireland have no introduction to it [whip rules] other than what they can pick up now and then by way of demonstrations from the BHA or by way of video evidence etc, and then going out and trying to practise in Ireland what is the correct method, if they even have an incorrect method.

“We don’t have the advantage the UK riders have of having stewards sitting in with us afterwards saying ‘here’s what’s wrong with your riding’,” Coonan added.

Riders over jumps in Britain are restricted to seven strikes with the whip, one less than is permitted in Ireland. However, should it be used four times or more over that limit, both horse and rider can be disqualified by a review committee that meets weekly.

The continuing fluid nature of the new cross-channel regime is that further modifications were introduced this week ahead of its formal introduction on Monday.

“We’re actually dealing with a changing situation. That makes it even more difficult for Irish riders. Not only have they had no bedding-in process but that process itself is somewhat changing,” Coonan said.

The IJA met BHA officials at last weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival and another meeting will take place prior to the festival. Concern about the shoulder height requirement is likely to figure prominently in those talks.

“The strikes a jockey uses is a number and so is identifiable. What is very subjective though is how hand over head height is interpreted. While on the face of it that might seem clear, it is not. Because so much depends on the rider’s body position, and when he’s using the stick,” Coonan said.

“Even use of the stick while the hand is still on the reins can be construed as a breach, so can the use of the stick with the hand over shoulder height, and use of the stick, even though a horse is not marked, can be construed as excessive force.

So, the penalties are very high in terms of suspensions and potential disqualifications and that’s very serious,” he added.

With most of the major Cheltenham trials completed, and many of the big-race favourites unlikely to be seen again until the festival, much of the coming weeks will feel like a comparative lull.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s Naas programme has a pedigree when it comes to festival clues.

The top hunter chaser Billaway will try to win on the card for a fourth year in a row ahead of defending his Cheltenham title.

Elimay is going for three in a row in the Listed contest before also going back to the festival to try to win the Mares’ Chase.

The opening novice hurdle has turned into a prime audition for the Boodles Hurdle at Cheltenham and Sir Allen could go in here with ground conditions drying out.

Three of the last four Boodles winners have landed this race en route, including Brazil a year ago.

The 2019 Ballymore winner City Island warmed up with an easy success in the other novice hurdle up for grabs on Saturday, although there may not be anything of that quality lining up this time.

Purse Price has six lengths to make up on Hands Of Gold on Gowran form a couple of weeks ago but the going will be very different this time.

Franciscan Rock found only Seabank Bistro too good over course and distance last time and looks the one to beat in a maiden.