Dreal Deal gets another chance at Dundalk to end losing streak

Dreal Deal with owner & trainer Ronan McNally (right) and son Tiernan after winning the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (Grade 2) at Punchestown. Photo: PA Wire

Dreal Deal steps into the spotlight at Dundalk on Friday night when lining up for a two-mile handicap.

One of the horses involved in a series of damning Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) verdicts after a long-running investigation into the improvement in form of runners trained by Ronan McNally, Dreal Deal will be ridden by champion apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle in the second race.

The partnership had been due to run at the all-weather circuit on Monday only for the meeting to be called off due to fog.

Despite continuing frosty conditions, no such problems are anticipated for Friday night’s action with Dundalk once more coming to the sport’s rescue in Ireland.

Given the scale of the offences that an IHRB referrals panel concluded last week had been proven against McNally, there is an inevitable focus on what the Armagh trainer runs while awaiting sanctions expected to be released early in the new year.

Another of McNally’s star performers, The Jam Man, is entered for the €100,000 Bective Stud Handicap Hurdle at Navan on Sunday.

McNally has expressed deep disappointment at the IHRB findings and indicated he is all but certain to appeal any penalties that are given to him.

Given the seriousness of the charges against him, including “causing serious damage to the interests of horse racing in Ireland,” those sanctions could extend to the loss of his restricted licence to train.

Among charges the IHRB panel says have been proven include using the racecourse as a training ground through running horses insufficiently schooled to obtain handicap marks not reflective of their ability.

It also said it had been proven McNally had passed information about the conditions and wellbeing of Dreal Deal to allow others profit from betting on the horse.

Dreal Deal hasn’t won a race in 23 months when he memorably brought up a six-timer by winning the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Hurdle at Punchestown despite an alarming drift to 22-1 in the betting.

He has raced nine times without success since then and the most promising effort was probably last time out when third to Cold Steel and Turf Range on the all-weather a fortnight ago.

The latter horse reopposes in a competitive-looking heat that has the Grade One-winning hurdler Jeff Kidder as first-reserve.

Aidan O’Brien’s well-bred Engagement Ring is assured of a spot in the field as is the former Aintree festival winner Tronador.

Gordon Elliott’s horse is 2lbs higher in the ratings for an encouraging course and distance effort last time and looks a leading contender.

Co Kilkenny trainer Dick Donohoe has three runners at Friday’s fixture including a pair claimed out of Ger Lyons’s yard after winning at the track last month.

One of them, Bucky Larson, takes his chance in an apprentice race where Jack Cleary claims 4lbs while Hale Bopp goes in the following 10-furlong handicap under Mikey Sheehy.

River Rain broke her duck at the course last time and could continue that winning form despite being a few pounds ‘wrong’ at the weights.