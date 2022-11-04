Aidan O’Brien completes Breeders’ Cup double as Meditate and Victoria Road triumph in Kentucky

Jockey Ryan Moore rides Meditate to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Sprint at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Keeneland once more proved a happy hunting ground for Aidan O’Brien when Ireland’s champion trainer scored a Breeders’ Cup double on Friday night.

O’Brien’s two-year-olds Meditate and Victoria Road brought O’Brien’s career Breeders’ Cup tally to 15 in contrasting styles.

Ryan Moore had an armchair spin on Meditate in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies event as the 2-1 favourite scored on day one of US racing’s biggest meeting of the year.

Later, however, Victoria Road had to fight hard to get the better of Godolphin’s Silver Knott in a desperate finish to the $1 million Juvenile Turf.

READ MORE

The Irish pair added to O’Brien’s impressive Breeders’ Cup record at Keeneland.

He struck with the 73-1 outsider Order Of Australia in 2020 and the only other time the Breeders’ Cup train visited the Kentucky track O’Brien struck twice in 2015.

Previously runner-up in Newmarket’s Cheveley Park Stakes, Mediate was quickly cut to as low as 6-1 for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

“We’ve given her every chance since Newmarket not to come here but she passed every test,” O’Brien said. “We always thought she was a high-class filly.”

Moore added: “She had them covered very quickly and the race was over a furlong and a half out. She had a lot left and was probably a level above all of them.”

With Godolphin having landed the opening Juvenile Turf Sprint with Mischief Magic, the concluding turf event saw Victoria Road get the better of a memorable clash between European racing’s superpower operations.

Victoria Road was a first top-flight winner for sire, Saxon Warrior.