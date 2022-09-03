Teenage jockey dies after incident at Glenbeigh races in Co Kerry

A young jockey has died following an incident at the Glenbeigh races in Kerry on Saturday.

The accident happened during the fifth race on the card at about 5pm on Rossbeigh strand where the race was taking place.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Rossbeigh Beach in Co Kerry earlier this evening at approximately 5.20pm.

“A male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased. His body has since been removed to the Morgue at Kerry University Hospital.”

The day’s races were cancelled as well as Sunday’s fixtures.