150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan lands Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse

Jockey Ricky Doyle gives stunning display of front-running to claim €216k first prize

Updated: 4 minutes ago

Jockey Ricky Doyle celebrates Freewheelin Dylan’s win in the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jockey Ricky Doyle celebrates Freewheelin Dylan’s win in the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Freewheelin Dylan caused a seismic shock with a 150-1 victory in the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Dermot McLoughlin’s charge was widely unconsidered for the €400,000 showpiece on what was his first appearance since finishing last of eight runners at Punchestown in October.

However, ridden brilliantly by Ricky Doyle, the nine-year-old was in front after jumping the first fence and was never headed.

Thyestes Chaser runner-up Run Wild Fred looked a big danger rounding the home turn, but could never quite get on terms with Freewheelin Dylan, who galloped all the way to the line for a one-and-a-quarter-length win.

Run Wild Fred was a clear second, with Enjoy D’allen third and 9-2 favourite Latest Exhibition a creditable fourth under the welter burden of 11st 10lb.

McLoughlin said: “It’s great, it went to plan. I said to Ricky ‘he likes to bowl along in front and jumping is his forte, so use him up’.

“I was a bit concerned about not getting a run into him. I said turning into the straight that we’d better start shouting, because I knew he’d stay going.

“It’s a race I always wanted to have runners in, let alone try to win it. My father [Liam McLoughlin] rode the winner in 1962 [Kerforo], so I was always trying to follow.

“We’re based three miles down the road and we’ll keep progressing the best we can.

“I was 47 the other day. We have good help and good staff and we have some nice horses.

“Coming here I thought we had a good chance and thankfully it’s worked out.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.