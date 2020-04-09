Premier League players have launched a charitable fund called #PlayersTogether, which has partnered with NHC Charities Together in a bid to help those who are closely involved in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. It is hoped the trust will raise more than €4.5 million, and it is being administered by Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, West Ham capain Mark Noble and Watford skipper Troy Deeney. A statement read: “The contributions that this initiative will generate will help NHSCT quickly grant funds to the front line to support in a number of ways, including to help enhance the wellbeing of NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19.”

Today’s favourite sporting moment sees Eamon Donoghue look back to Roscommon’s All-Ireland minor success in 2006 - a famous victory which lifted the spirits and restored pride to a county in the doldrums. Inspired by the infallible boot of Donie Shine the Rossie minors took Kerry to a final replay in Ennis before beating the Kingdom and paving the way for Connacht senior glory four years later. “And so much did depend on it. Roscommon were at a crossroads in 2006 and those young men were the ones who not only made history but showed the way for the generation that followed. I’ve never seen my Dad overcome with pure joy like it, my cousin had left us before the final whistle once more. But this time to get down to the wire and be one of the first on the pitch.”