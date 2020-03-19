The issue of whether the Premier League season will be finished and, if so, when will become a little clearer today as representatives of all 20 clubs meet via conference call to discuss the possibilities. With Euro 2020 now moved back a year there may be time to finish this season, as well as the Europa League and Champions League, and David Conn reports this morning that there is a strong desire among the clubs to do so. Meanwhile, a meeting will also take place among League of Ireland clubs on these shores as they grapple with the altogether more serious issue of how they will get through this crisis without potentially going bankrupt. The 10 Premier Division sides alone face a defecit of anything up to €10 million and drastic cost-cutting will be needed to avoid disaster with one senior official telling Emmet Malone that there would be outstanding shortfall of around €1 million per month for the remaining seven months of the season.

On to rugby and Owen Doyle writes in his column this morning that it is time World Rugby and the Six Nations stood up to poor discipline and made an example of Eddie Jones for his recent comments about referee Ben O’Keefe. “It seems it’s a case of if you upset World Rugby directly they’ll be as heavy handed as they see fit. Bring the game into disrepute by threatening opponents and verbally attacking the referee, and, well, they’ll look the other way,” he writes. Meanwhile, Gerry Thornley is looking back 20 years to happier times as he speaks to Rob Henderson about that match in Paris in 2000 when Brian O’Driscoll announced himself on to the world stage with a hat-trick against France. Of all of his playing days memories, Henderson says that day was his favourite and not least because of the scenes that followed on the Champs-Élysées later that night.