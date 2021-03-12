Possible Ireland XV to face Scotland; AC Milan earn draw at Old Trafford
The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his team’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan. Photograph: Getty Images
Jamison Gibson-Park looks set to be retained ahead of the fit-again Conor Murray for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland on Sunday. The team will be announced around noon today, with Gerry Thornley also predicting Keith Earls to return in place of Jordan Larmour. Although it is widely expected that the Six Nations’ new partnership with CVC will herald some games no longer enjoying live broadcasting on terrestrial television, instead moving to pay-per-view, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne maintained it was not necessarily a fait accompli. Joey Carbery makes his first start since January 2020 as Munster host Scarlets tonight at Thomond Park, and Alex Soroka starts a game in the Pro14 for the first time when Leinster take on Zebre.
Stephen Kenny has confirmed Darren Randolph will miss Ireland’s opening games of the World Cup qualifying campaign through injury. Simon Kjær’s stoppage-time header earned AC Milan a more than deserved 1-1 draw in their Europa League first leg match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Harry Kane’s double gave Tottenham the upper hand against Dinamo Zagreb, and Martin Ødegaard’s stunning opener helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win at Olympiacos.