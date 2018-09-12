Aiden O’Brien marked his senior international debut with a goal as the Republic of Ireland came within minutes of ending a turbulent week with a morale-boosting victory in Poland. Substitute Mateusz Klich’s 87th-minute equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw. Irish captain Séamus Coleman is now a major doubt for next month’s Nations League games against Denmark and Wales after sustaining a stress fracture in his foot.

All-Ireland football champions Dublin have had 12 of their players nominated for PwC GAA All Stars - while the vote for Footballer of the Year will also be a localised All-Dublin affair. Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey are the three names in contention, and the Young Footballer of the Year award is between David Clifford, Brian Howard and Tyrone’s Michael McKernan. In his column this morning, Sean Moran explains why football’s growing hopelessness needs to be addressed: “Competition is arguably more of an issue than the quality of the football but there comes a stage at which intervention is necessary.”