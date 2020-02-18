Pints and sporting occassions. They go hand in hand and even more so these days with the multitude of alcohol company sponsors around teams and competitions. So why then, are rules around drinking pints different when it comes to different sports and different countries? Why, for instance, can you drink a pint in your seat at a rugby match in the Aviva Stadium but, if you try the same thing at a football match in the same ground you will be stopped? And is drinking pints in your seat at a match all its cracked up to be? Over the course of the first two Six Nations matches in Dublin some fans have thought that it certainly isn’t with complaints about their view being blocked by a constant stream of people in and out of the bar. In this week’s consumer column, Ruaidhrí Croke explores the topic. Meanwhile, in the travel section of this week’s pages we look at how to get to the Irish Open in May, how to get tickets and where to stay.

Moving on to matters on the rugby pitch and Gerry Thornley writes in his column this morning that England are primed to show their very best when Ireland come to London on Sunday. “A good team has to find different ways of winning, and while there could be plenty of rain about this weekend, it’s likely we’ll see more of England’s potent running game,” he writes. That running game is a particular danger posed by this England team and no more so than in the form of the lightning quick winger Jonny May who John O’Sullivan has had a look at this morning. May scored two tries in England’s loss to France on the opening weekend and if Ireland afford him any space at all they could be in for a long afternoon at Twickenham. Sunday’s match will be the first time Andy Farrell goes up against his native country – and his son – as a head coach and yesterday Leinster scrum coach Robin McBryde said Farrell will be judged only on results and not the style of play.