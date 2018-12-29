Photographs of 2018: Sport

Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Jacob Stockdale scores a try (above) despite the best efforts of Damian McKenzie, as Ireland beat the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in November. The 16-9 win was Ireland’s first victory over New Zealand on Irish soil.

Ireland beat Spain in a penalty shoot-out to make it to the Women’s World Cup hockey final in London in August. Ireland turned into a nation of hockey fanatics as the Irish team marched on, although the Netherlands ultimately claimed the title.

Photograph: Sandra Mailer/Inpho
Chris Froome, the British cyclist, crashes during stage nine of the Tour de France, in July. Froome would ultimately come third in the race, with Geraint Thomas of Wales taking the overall victory.

Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters
The aptly named Siobhán Hurley of Johnstownbridge breaks the hurley of Shauna Jordan, of Eglish, during the All-Ireland intermediate club camogie championship semi-final, in Co Meath in January.

Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia forces Irish man Conor McGregor into submission for a fourth-round UFC win in Las Vegas in October.

Photograph: Stephen R Sylvanie/USA Today/Inpho
French president Emmanuel Macron watches France win the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia in Moscow in July.

Photograph: Alexey Nikolsky/AFP/Getty
Patrick O’Connor of Clare and Séamus Callanan of Tipperary after their Munster senior hurling championship match in Thurles in June.

Photograph: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Spain compete in the synchronised swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow in August.

Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty
Jennifer Byrne, on Master Peace, is followed by Sam the whippet at the launch of the Tattersalls International Event and Country Fair in Co Meath in May.

Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
