Photographs of 2018: Sport

Jacob Stockdale scores a try (above) despite the best efforts of Damian McKenzie, as Ireland beat the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in November. The 16-9 win was Ireland’s first victory over New Zealand on Irish soil.

Ireland beat Spain in a penalty shoot-out to make it to the Women’s World Cup hockey final in London in August. Ireland turned into a nation of hockey fanatics as the Irish team marched on, although the Netherlands ultimately claimed the title.

Photograph: Sandra Mailer/Inpho

Chris Froome, the British cyclist, crashes during stage nine of the Tour de France, in July. Froome would ultimately come third in the race, with Geraint Thomas of Wales taking the overall victory.

Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

The aptly named Siobhán Hurley of Johnstownbridge breaks the hurley of Shauna Jordan, of Eglish, during the All-Ireland intermediate club camogie championship semi-final, in Co Meath in January.

Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia forces Irish man Conor McGregor into submission for a fourth-round UFC win in Las Vegas in October.

Photograph: Stephen R Sylvanie/USA Today/Inpho

French president Emmanuel Macron watches France win the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia in Moscow in July.

Photograph: Alexey Nikolsky/AFP/Getty

Patrick O’Connor of Clare and Séamus Callanan of Tipperary after their Munster senior hurling championship match in Thurles in June.

Photograph: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Spain compete in the synchronised swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow in August.

Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Jennifer Byrne, on Master Peace, is followed by Sam the whippet at the launch of the Tattersalls International Event and Country Fair in Co Meath in May.