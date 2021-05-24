Phil Mickelson makes Major history at 50; Leicester City miss out on top four again

Phil Mickelson made history last night, as he became the oldest ever winner of one of golf’s four Majors - the 50-year-old holding on to secure a famous victory in the US PGA Championship. On a wild, rollercoaster final round at the brutally tough Kiawah Island, Mickelson battled his way to a closing effort of 73 - enough to see him finish the tournament on six under par and win by two strokes from South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and playing partner Brooks Koepka, whose challenge wilted on the final day. Mickelson’s improbable win is his first in a Major since he won the 2013 British Open at Muirfield, and now means he has six Major titles to his name. Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington turns 50 in August and he too rolled back the years in south Carolina, with a final round of 69 seeing him finish in a share of fourth place on two under par. He was matched stride for stride by his playing partner Shane Lowry, the British Open champion also carding a 69 to tie for fourth. It was another Major week to forget for Rory McIlroy however - he lamented his “very average” showing at Kiawah Island as he finished with a level par effort of 72.

Leicester City have missed out on the Champions League on the final day of the season for the second year in a row - their 4-2 defeat at home to Tottenham yesterday seeing the FA Cup winners finish in fifth place. Brendan Rodgers’ side had been in the driving seat for a place in the top four thanks to two Jamie Vardy penalties but they were stunned by a late Gareth Bale brace at the King Power Stadium. This means Chelsea will play in the Champions League next season, despite their fraught, bad-tempered 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa yesterday. Liverpool meanwhile leapfrogged Thomas Tuchel’s side to finish third after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield. West Ham secured a Europa League place with a 3-0 win over Southampton while Arsenal miss out on Europe altogether despite their 2-0 win at home against Brighton. Elsewhere Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rang the changes as Manchester United spoiled Nuno Espirito-Santo’s Wolves farewell, Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata scoring the goals in a 2-1 win at Molineux. Sergio Aguero’s leaving party was more successful - he scored a brace off the bench as Man City routed Everton 5-0. In the day’s other games, Leeds beat West Brom, Newcastle won at Fulham and a David McGoldrick goal gave Sheffield United a narrow win over Burnley.