Penalty drama for Bohs and Rovers, Harry Maguire was ‘scared for his life’

There were mixed fortunes on the continent for League of Ireland rivals Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians last night, with both sides needing penalties to decide their Europa League qualifying first round matches. In the earlier kick-off, Keith Long’s Bohs upset the odds as they held Fehérvár to a 1-1 draw in Hungary - however heartbreak followed as the Irish underdogs were beaten 4-2 in a shootout, Dan Casey and Kris Twardek missing from the spot. Later on Premier Division leaders Rovers were held to a 2-2 draw by Finland’s Ilves in Tallaght. After extra-time an epic shootout ensued, with Rovers eventually progressing to the next round after winning 12-11 on penalties.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has spoken for the first time since he was found guilty of a number of offences and handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos. In an interview with the BBC, 27-year-old Maguire said he was “scared for his life” during the incident, which he claims was sparked after his sister Daisy was injected with a substance by two men at a bar. “I don’t feel I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you have done something wrong,” Maguire said. “I regret putting the fans and club through this but I did nothing wrong.”