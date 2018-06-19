Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding may play for Ireland in the future
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding may still have a future with Ireland according to IRFU performance director David Nucifora. Photo: Inpho
It’s to rugby we go first this morning and IRFU performance director David Nucifora has had some interesting things to say down in Sydney ahead of the final Test between Ireland and Australia (Saturday, 11.05am). Nucifora said yesterday that the IRFU have not ruled out a potential Ireland return for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding down the line. He said it’s been a difficult year for everyone in Irish rugby and that nothing “is ever forever”. On top of that Nucifora also went on to hint that, when Joe Schmidt does eventually step down (many expect him to do so after next year’s World Cup) his successor will very likely come from the current coaching staff. Step forward Andy Farrell.