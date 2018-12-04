World athletics body keeps ban against Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA have both reinstated Russia
The governing body of world athletics has maintained Russia’s ban from track and field over mass state-backed doping, citing two conditions before the powerhouse can return to international competition. Photograph: Getty Images

The governing body of world athletics has maintained Russia’s ban from track and field over mass state-backed doping, citing two conditions before the powerhouse can return to international competition. Photograph: Getty Images

 

World athletics body IAAF on Tuesday upheld a ban against Russia’s athletics federation over doping in the country, it said.

Russia’s athletics federation (RUSAF) has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

The IAAF said Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) still needed to meet critieria, including access to data on Russian athletes in a Moscow lab, before the ban could be lifted.

Since then some individual Russian athletes, however, have been allowed to compete internationally as neutrals provided they met certain criteria that showed they had operated in a dope-free environment.

But the national athletics team was banned from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The IAAF’s Russia task force head, Rune Andersen, had said in July that RUSAF had made significant but not complete progress in meeting the reinstatement requirements.

To be reinstated, the IAAF has said Russia must acknowledge the findings of the Wada-commissioned McLaren report that doping in the country was state-sponsored and must also provide access to the data from testing of samples at the RUSADA Moscow laboratory from 2011-2015.

Russia has accepted there was extensive doping in the country, but its authorities have continued to deny any of it was state sponsored.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Wada have both reinstated Russia.

Wada’s controversial reinstatement in September this year was on the condition that Russia recognise the findings of its report and allow access to RUSADA’s stored urine samples.

Failure to provide access to the full data from the Moscow lab by December 31st could lead to another suspension, Wada has warned.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.