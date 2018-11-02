Women’s hockey: Loreto to provide a tough test for high-flying Pegasus

After a fortnight’s break the EY Hockey League resumes this weekend and with first playing second and third playing fourth the leading contenders thus far will have their credentials tested.

With four wins out of four, Pegasus are setting the pace at the top of the table but Loreto, their visitors at Queens on Sunday, have had a bright start to the season too, taking nine points from a possible 12.

They also have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just two goals (both scored by UCD in their only defeat), but that solidity will surely be tested against the top-scoring team in the competition.

Pegasus will, though, be without Sammy Jo Greer who has been their first-choice goalkeeper for the past three seasons, work commitments forcing her to depart the club.

UCD, meanwhile, will host Belfast Harlequins, two points behind on seven, at Belfield on Sunday, the students having won their last three games without conceding a goal following that opening day defeat by Pegasus.

Old Alexandra, in fifth, travel north to take on an Ards side still yet to score, while Pembroke Wanderers, in sixth, are at home to Muckross who will be trying to end a run of three defeats.

Saturday’s only game is the meeting of Railway Union and Cork Harlequins at Park Avenue, both sides falling in to the bottom four after defeats last time out.